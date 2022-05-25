Loose T-shirts for women: Comfort and relaxed style are the biggest draws By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Published on May 25, 2022 22:49 IST





Summary: A loose fit t-shirt spells comfort. They can be very stylish too, if you know what to team them with.

Loose fit t-shirts go well with shorts.

When it comes to comfort, no other garment can come close to a t-shirt. It is easy to wear, looks great and, barring a formal occasion, it can be among the most universal of garments. T-shirts come in many styles - regular fit, slim fit, comfort fit to name a few. While regular fit and slim fit are popular, another category that exists and has a steady customer base is a loose fit t-shirt. Comfort is the principle concern here. But truth is you can really look super smart and trendy in them if you know how to pair them well. While it can be worn with just about any kind of a lower, it looks the best with shorts, short skirts and leggings. Amazon has many options of loose t-shirts to choose from. They come in two principle types - solid colours and printed ones. We have curated a list of such t-shirts that you must consider buying. Each brand offers t-shirts in many different colours and prints. Take a look. Price of loose t-shirts at a glance:

Product Price BLANCD Women's Oversized Tshirt ₹ 649.00 - ₹ 749.00 Funday Fashion Women's Loose T Shirt ₹ 399.00 Patche Women's Loose Fit T-Shirt ₹ 249.00 - ₹ 419.00 Wear Your Opinion Women's Tie Dye Baggy Style Tshirt ₹ 799.00 Veirdo Cotton Oversized T-Shirt for Women/Girls ₹ 399.00

BLANCD Women's Oversized Tshirt This charming t-shirt is available in eight different colours. While three are single colour t-shirts (pink, black and gray), others are a mix and match of colours of the same shade or different colours. Running up to the thighs, this t-shirt has round neck and drop shoulders. It is made from 100% cotton and has a very breezy style to it. The sizes start from small and go up to XL.

Funday Fashion Women's Loose T Shirt This oversized t-shirt is an ideal wear and can be paired with shorts, leggings or bicycle shorts. It features a single large print on one side of it with a largely solid-coloured background. It is available in many different attractive prints and colour combinations - pink new, pink, red, black, mustard and white. Are you fond of cartoon characters? Well then, this series will delight you as this t-shirt features popular characters like Pink Panther and Micky Moose. Skin-friendly cotton fabric has been used to make it. Sizes begin from small and go up to XL.

Patche Women's Loose Fit T-Shirt This loose fit garment is made from 100% pure cotton fabric, which is skin friendly and soft to touch. It is available in a slew of colours - Olive Green, Navy Blue, Steel Grey, Black, Bottle Green, Maroon, Tomato Red and Off White. With its half sleeves and round neck, it is every bit a comfort wear. Starting from small size it goes up to 3XL. This garment can be machine washed.

Wear Your Opinion Women's Tie Dye Baggy Style Tshirt This loose fit long t-shirt comes in a very pretty tie dye print. Made from good quality cotton, it is designed to feel super soft on the skin. This t-shirt is an ideal street-style outfit and can be paired with shorts, tight skirts and leggings. It is available in eight different colours and tie dye patterns. The size begins from small and goes up to XL.

Veirdo Cotton Oversized T-Shirt for Women/Girls This attractive loose fit t-shirt for women is available in two prints - zebra and cow prints. The colours range from black-white, lilac-black to lilac and dark black. With its round neck and longish half sleeves, it gives a very relaxed feel. One can team it with jeans, skinny leggings, jeggings and shorts. Sizes start from small and go up to 2XL.