Make a smart addition to your daughter's wardrobe, buy her a shirt dress

One of the things that young mothers love about having a girl child is that they get to dress them up. So if it is Janmashtami, see how a mom will want to dress up her daughter as Radha in a ghagra choli. If it is her daughter's birthday, never miss seeing the little girl in a fairy dress avatar, complete with a tiara. If it is Independence Day or Republic Day, you might just see a little girl in a white sari with a tricolour sash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is equally true is that moms love to dress up their daughters in a vast variety of clothes, even when it isn't a special day. The good news is that for girls, the markets offer a great variety - jumpsuits, skater dress, empire waist dress, midi dress, maxi dress, ghagra choli... the list could go on.

One such option is a shirt dress. As the name suggests, it is a cross between a shirt and a regular frock. It looks smart and is comfortable to wear. Its distinctive design includes a collar. Now, if you would want to know more and don't know where to begin, then Amazon is a great place to begin your search.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This dress is available in teal colour and its size starts from girls of 3-4 years and goes up to 14-15 years. This shirt dress, has a shirt collar, button closure, an attached lining and flared hem. This 100% rayon dress comes with an inner lining (100% cotton). It is made of high quality materials and hence doesn't harm your baby's skin. This dress can be machine washed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dark green Corduroy shirt dress is available for girls aged 7-8 years and goes up to girls aged 13-14 years. It comes in a relaxed fit type. It has two front patch pockets for the comfort of kids and is styled with brass buttons to give a classy and stylish look and feel. The only hiccup is that it is a spring and autumn wear and can not be worn in summer. This dress can be machine washed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This denim shirt dress is available for girls from the age group of 3-4 years and goes up to 12-13 years. This dress comes with a floral belt, which presents a cute contrast to the blue denim fabric. It can be hand washed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This dress is available in six colours namely black, dark pink, orange, red, yellow and dark blue. This dress comes in a regular fit type. It is made from 100 % cotton fabric. It can be machine washed.

This dress is available in a number of colours - multicolour, navy, red-white, grey-white, maroon, yellow-white and navy-white, among many other combinations. It is made of soft breathable fabric and can be machine washed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON