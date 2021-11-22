Make your workout sessions a fun affair with sports bra

Are you lacking motivation to work out? Then sports bra can do the trick for you. They add to poise, give ample support during workouts, help bring finesse to one's workout movements and enhance a feel-good factor. Having sports bras in one's wardrobe is increasingly becoming a wardrobe staple. Given the ample comfort they provide, they make for an ideal wear for both gym and otherwise.



Here are some options online you must consider:



1. Van Heusen Antibacterial Wireless Non Padded Slip on Sports Bra

This wireless, non-padded and slip on bra is a perfect pick for low-intensity workouts. It comes with a silpure ultra fresh anti-bacterial technology, which prevents odour-causing bacteria. Therefore, you can sweat it out in your workout sessions and not worry about body odour playing a spoilsport. The fabric is such that is dries quickly, keeping you cool and going.

It also combats discoloration and keeps the garment looking almost new as it is equipped with a colour fresh technology. Its breathable fabric feels soft on skin. Also, you can complement it with yoga pants and leggings.

You will also feel spoilt for choice, as this sports bra is available in many different sassy colours. You can wash it in a washing machine.



2. Mysha Women's Cotton Lightly Padded Non-Wired Sports

Bring finesse to your workout stretches in this cotton sport bra. It is slightly padded and is non-wired. It keeps you cool and dry, as it comes with a quick-dry fabric technology which effectively absorbs all the sweat.

Available in stunning colours, it has a zipper in the front and a racerback design at the back, allowing you to stretch properly and comfortably. Its super comfortable and fine fabric feels light and soft on skin. Also, it is super easy to wear and makes for a stylish activewear.



3. Van Heusen Antibacterial Wireless Lightly Padded Sports Bra

This lightly padded bra is wireless and designed to give you ample support. It is best-suited to perform low to medium-intensity workouts. Since it comes with silpure ultra fresh anti-bacterial technology, it keeps odour-causing bacteria at bay and ensures you feel fresh and comfortable wearing it. It dries quickly. Thanks to its colour fresh technology, it retains its newness after multiple wears. The fabric is super soft, breathable and feels light on skin. You can check out the amazing colour combinations it is available in. Besides, it can be machine washed.



4. Dilency Sales T-Back Cotton Padded Non-Wired Sports Bra

Sporting a stunning cut at the back, this sports bra is a great pick for a stylish and comfortable wear. It comes with a seamless cup designed to give amble support during high-intensity workouts. You can remove the pads.



