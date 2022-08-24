Makeup kit for girls: Go for ones that are non-toxic and washable

Ask a young mother with little girls at home how hard it is to keep her lipstick and other beauty items intact. Girls start to imitate their mothers early in life - so whether it is putting lipstick, prancing around the house wrapping a dupatta as a saree or moving around in her mom's sandals, girls are always keen on doing what their mothers do. When it comes to makeup, the result of girls playing around with their mom's makeup kits can lead to the items getting damaged. Hence, it is wise to get them their own makeup kit.

Now, if one were to look for makeup kits for girls, one is likely to bump into a host of toy sets for really little girls. However, there are also sets, with real and washable makeup meant for pre-teen girls. In most cases, they have some shades for eye shadow, lipsticks and blush.

Now, if you are looking for options, then checking out options on Amazon is never a bad idea. We have bunched together some options which you are sure to find useful. Do check them out.

Myynti Makeup Kit for Girls

This kit contains lip gloss, eye shadow and blush and compact powder. It also contains a brush and a puff. It has been put together using safe and high-quality ingredients which come with a silky shine. Easy to blend and apply, this set helps create a neat makeup look. This is a soft and smoothening palette, which is both water-proof and long-lasting. It can be used in multiple ways; for doing party makeup, casual makeup or wedding makeup.