Maxi dress, crop top, accessories: 5 fashion items that can help you glam up

Actor Shilpa Shetty looks radiant as ever in this ensemble.

Are you someone who simply loves fashion and is not shy of experimenting with accessories and garments? Then through this article we can help you ace a youthful everyday look. The clothes you wear and the way you accessorise your look reflects a lot about your taste and personality. The colour, print and style of your garment conveys a certain mood and also helps one gauge your personality type. Dressing up in an art and we all know that. Most of the girls and women often find themselves scrolling through celebrity-inspired looks in the hope of emulating them with the same elan. On Tuesday, actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted promoting her upcoming film. She looked riveting in a maxi slit dress and crop top. Her accessories also caught our attention and that's what propelled us to search for similar options to try and copy her look.



We navigated through a sea of options across multiple categories and rounded up some of them in our list below. All options are available on Amazon and they will surely make for a refreshing addition to your wardrobe. Check them out. Price of fashion items at a glance:

Fashion accessories Price Axellion Pointed Toe Sandal ₹ 17,060.42 Artfish Crop Tank Top ₹ 3,354.73 - ₹ 3,887.00 DJ&C Maxi Skirt ₹ 499.00 YouBella Bangle Bracelet ₹ 219.00 Rajasthan Gems Dangle Earrings ₹ 5,100.00

Axellion Pointed Toe Sandal



This pair of pointed toe heels has a sole made of rubber and a buckle closure. Supper attractive and dainty, this footwear has been done tastefully and is likely to elevate the look of the overall attire. The peach red colour, it is available in, is likely to complement well with most attire.

Artfish Crop Tank Top

This crop tank top has an amazing fit. It is made of high-quality stretchy fabric and feel super soft on skin. It is available in a slew of vibrant solid colours. You can wear it on a number of occasions and team it up with an array of apparel - from a pair of high waist jeans, a wrap or side slit skirt, a pair of denim shorts and so on. This sizzling number can set the temperatures soaring, and how!

DJ&C Maxi Skirt



This maxi skirt features a stunning floral print all over it. It has an asymmetric side slit and looks super stylish. Made of 100% viscose fabric, this garment is comfortable to wear and its fabric is super lightweight and breathable too. You can style your look in this skirt in a number of ways. Also, it is likely to attract you many compliments.

YouBella Bangle Bracelet



This stack of four bangles will spruce up any look. Each bangle is gold-plated and features a beautiful design. An eye-catching and dainty piece of contemporary jewellery, it is likely to go well with every type of attire - be it modern, Indian or Indo-western. For every modern woman of today, it comes with the promise of keeping it stylish and elegant.

Rajasthan Gems Dangle Earrings



This pair of drop-dead gorgeous earrings is made of sterling silver. The main stone used is is Onyx and it is 1.8 inches in length. It won't be difficult to carry these earrings, as they only 11 grams. A beautiful pair of dangle earrings, you will definitely paint a pretty picture in them. This is definitely a party wear, meant to attract attention.