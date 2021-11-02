Men's footwear: When comfort and price meet, here are some top picks

While Diwali shopping is usually about the major purchases for family such as washing machines, TV or mobile phones, very often relatively less significant items also come as very lucrative offers. Footwear is one such a category.

If you were always eyeing for that particular shoe or sandal but holding back from buying it, here is the time to stop all hesitation. Amazon is offering products of men's footwear such as sandals and shoes at very attractive prices.

Centrino Mens Formal Shoes

This shoe comes in 13 different shades. This formal wear with its lace-up style and pointed toe pattern is good for all formal occasions and as well as office wear. Its maintenance includes allowing the pair to air and de-odorize on a regular basis, using shoe bags to prevent any stains or mildew and dusting any dry dirt from the surface using a clean cloth. This shoe does not need any polish or shiner. Price varies with size and colour.



Price: ₹666.00 - ₹709.00

Burwood Men's Bwd 263 Leather Fisherman Sandals

This pair of sandals comes in three different colours - black, brown and tan. With a hook and loop as its closure style, this leather sandal is good for casual wear.

For maintenance, one should clean this sandal with leather cleaner or leather shampoo and use a good quality brush to remove loose surface dirt. If the sandal gets wet after cleaning, let it air-dry before your proceed with the next step. Dry in room temperature only and never expose it to the sun. Heat from the sun will cause the leather to shrink, wrinkle, harden, dry and crack.

Price varies with colour and size.



Price: ₹989.00 - ₹1,209.00



Centrino Men's Sandals & Floaters

Coming in 14 different shares, this pair of sandals is ideal for casual wear. Its outer material is made of a synthetic substance, which makes it an easy-to-manage product. Its sole is leather and gives it durability.

MRP: ₹2,299.00

Deal of the day: ₹709.00

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Sneakers

Coming in nine different colours, this rubber shoe is best for casual wear. This pair has canvas upper cover with lace up style and rubberised outsole. Price varies with colour and size.



Price: ₹499.00 - ₹2,699.00



Fusefit Men's Xtream Running Shoes

Coming in six different colour schemes, this is a perfect option as running shoes. It has a lace-up closure style and is made from a material called mesh. As far as maintenance goes, one should allow them to air and de-odorize on a regular basis. Use shoe bags to prevent any stains or mildew. Dust any dry dirt from the surface using a clean cloth. They do not need polish or shiner.



Price: ₹599.00

