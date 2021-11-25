Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Fashion / Menswear: Seasons come and go, boxers are always in demand
fashion

Menswear: Seasons come and go, boxers are always in demand

Boxers for men are a safe choice as a garment and never go out of vogue. Here are some selections with discounts from Amazon for your perusal. 
Boxers are best positioned as comfort wear.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 10:59 AM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

Winters are usually about sweatshirts, sweaters, pullovers and track bottoms. For men, an added attraction can be blazers and formal suits. However, the one item of clothing that never goes out of fashion are boxers.

Now would also be a good time to buy them as it is off-season and boxers are available at heavily discounted rates. Here are some picks.

1) US Polo Association Men's Printed Boxers

This boxer is available in three colours - black, white and navy. On Amazon, there are several combination packs of these at attractive prices. Made from 100% cotton, this boxer can be machine washed. Its combed-cotton woven fabric has a soft feel and is breathable. It is positioned as a comfort fit and can be worn as lounge wear, leisure wear and comfort wear. Its elastic waistband keeps it firmly in place. It comes with two convenient side pockets. The boxer's side slits on both side leg hems provide unhindered leg movement. For this discussion, we have considered white boxer in small size.

RELATED STORIES

 

M.R.P.: 699.00

Price: 292.00 

2) Levi’s Men’s Soft Cotton 300 LS Printed Woven Boxer Shorts With Button Fly and Pockets

 

This pair of boxers comes in five different colours including birdsfeet black, birdsfeet navy, camouflage black, denim inspired navy and houndstooth sodalite blue. This regular fit pair of shorts has a modern design with side pockets and contemporary styling. It is made from 100% cotton fabric and is soft to touch. It has no itchy tags (company, size etc) and is stitched in a manner to last long. Its sizes range from small to XL. For this discussion, birdfeet black in small size has been considered. M.R.P.: 549.00

Price: 411.00 

3) Van Heusen Men Boxer Shorts

 

This boxer from Van Heusen comes in five colours, namely black, blue, green, grey and assorted and the size ranges from small to XL. This boxer can be machine washed. Its soft fabric is designed to give all-day comfort. It comes in trendy prints. For this discussion, we have considered the blue pair in small size.

 

M.R.P.: 499.00

Price: 474.00 

 

4) Jockey Men's Cotton Shorts (Colors May Vary)

 

This pair of shorts is made from 100% cotton and is soft on the skin. It also has a durable inner waistband, button placket (the double layers of fabric that hold the buttons and buttonholes in any garment) with front fly system to open and undress. It has back pockets.Price: 357.00 - 599.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
menswear
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP