Menswear: Seasons come and go, boxers are always in demand

Winters are usually about sweatshirts, sweaters, pullovers and track bottoms. For men, an added attraction can be blazers and formal suits. However, the one item of clothing that never goes out of fashion are boxers.

Now would also be a good time to buy them as it is off-season and boxers are available at heavily discounted rates. Here are some picks.

1) US Polo Association Men's Printed Boxers



This boxer is available in three colours - black, white and navy. On Amazon, there are several combination packs of these at attractive prices. Made from 100% cotton, this boxer can be machine washed. Its combed-cotton woven fabric has a soft feel and is breathable. It is positioned as a comfort fit and can be worn as lounge wear, leisure wear and comfort wear. Its elastic waistband keeps it firmly in place. It comes with two convenient side pockets. The boxer's side slits on both side leg hems provide unhindered leg movement. For this discussion, we have considered white boxer in small size.

M.R.P.: ₹699.00

Price: ₹292.00





2) Levi’s Men’s Soft Cotton 300 LS Printed Woven Boxer Shorts With Button Fly and Pockets

This pair of boxers comes in five different colours including birdsfeet black, birdsfeet navy, camouflage black, denim inspired navy and houndstooth sodalite blue. This regular fit pair of shorts has a modern design with side pockets and contemporary styling. It is made from 100% cotton fabric and is soft to touch. It has no itchy tags (company, size etc) and is stitched in a manner to last long. Its sizes range from small to XL. For this discussion, birdfeet black in small size has been considered.



M.R.P.: ₹549.00

Price: ₹411.00





3) Van Heusen Men Boxer Shorts

This boxer from Van Heusen comes in five colours, namely black, blue, green, grey and assorted and the size ranges from small to XL. This boxer can be machine washed. Its soft fabric is designed to give all-day comfort. It comes in trendy prints. For this discussion, we have considered the blue pair in small size.

M.R.P.: ₹499.00

Price: ₹474.00

4) Jockey Men's Cotton Shorts (Colors May Vary)

This pair of shorts is made from 100% cotton and is soft on the skin. It also has a durable inner waistband, button placket (the double layers of fabric that hold the buttons and buttonholes in any garment) with front fly system to open and undress. It has back pockets.



Price: ₹357.00 - ₹599.00

