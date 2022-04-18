Mid thigh length shorts for women: Beat summer heat in style

Summer can be overbearing if one doesn't upgrade one's wardrobe with casual and comfortable garments. One such garment that can amp up your style and is high on comfort too is a pair of mid thigh length shorts for women. These shorts are easy to wear, made from breathable and lightweight fabrics and look super chic and trendy. You can team these shorts with a ribbed sleeveless top, a shirt, a top, a pair of sneakers and whatnot! It is the sure shot way to keeping the summer blues a mile away. Many options are available online and to save your time, we have shortlisted a few of them in our list below. All the clothes look super classy. Their fabrics are of premium quality and they all have a relaxed fit. If you're looking for ways on how you can pair these shorts with, then actor Deepika Padukone's pictures clicked outside an airport on Sunday will inspire you. She literally aced her airport look, making it all appear so seamless.



Well, you can do it too. Our picks can help you elevate your summer style with elan. So, scroll down to take a look.



COTTON ON Women Shorts

This pair of shirts is made from the blend of 60% viscose, 30% linen and 10% cotton fabric. It has a relaxed fit and a high-rise waistline. Available in two colours - black and chambray - these shorts look chic and trendy.

B08NBSYRKM

Indietoga Women's Cotton Casual Cargo Shorts

This pair of shorts is made of 100% premium quality cotton fabric, which is soft to touch and comfortable to wear. It has a loose fit and a high-rise waistline. You can also keep your essentials in the stylish and big utility pockets that come in the front.

B0973DXMGN

Marks & Spencer Women Shorts

These shorts from Marks and Spencer are made of 64% lyocell and 36% linen fabric. An uber stylish and comfortable pair of shorts, you can wear them when stepping out for casual hangouts, holidays or some fun evening parties.

B07R17R1FX

INC Paper Bag Shorts

This pair of regular fit paper bag shorts is available in two peppy colours - bold strawberry and sky gray. It is made from the blend of linen, rayon and spandex fabrics and makes for great comfort wear. The fabric is of premium quality and will last you for many seasons. A fashionable apparel, it is an excellent choice to amp up your style quotient effortlessly.

B084V5W5Z7

Cover Story Solid Beige Coloured Linen Women Shorts

This pair of beige-coloured shorts is made of premium quality linen fabric. It comes with a matching belt which helps cinch your waist and give a flattering appeal. A chic and stylish apparel, you can wear it as a daily casual wear or when going out for casual hangouts. It can be machine washed.

B07WZXTHXR

