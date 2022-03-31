Midi dress with side slit is just what you need to boost your inner diva

Your wardrobe defines your taste and personality. To make sure it leaves a stellar and lasting impression, it is important to introduce eclectic fashion wear like dresses, shirts and more that can speak well of your style sensibilities. One apparel that can elevate your style quotient effortlessly is a midi dress with a side slit. There are many options available online with many variations when it comes to necklines, fabric and strap style. We have rounded up a bunch of them in a list below with an endeavour to bring the best to you. All listed apparel have a unique style and appeal. You are likely to feel tempted to own all of them. And the good part is you can consider doing so since the price they come at is not hard on one's pocket.

You can pair the dresses with a number of footwear options. From strappy heels, sandals, stilettos to sneakers, these dresses can be teamed with any of them. For style inspiration, you can take a cue from actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who can be seen enjoying a diva moment in her black midi dress. So, are you excited to take a look? We certainly are for you. Scroll down and happy shopping.

LABEL BY ANUJA Women's Strap Shoulder Evening Midi Dress with Slit

This midi dress by label Anuja is simply pretty. A perfect evening dress, it comes with a side slit and thin straps. Made from a soft and breathable fabric, this regular fit dress is available in a slew of gorgeous solid colours. There’s a striking appeal about the dress that makes the person wearing it look enchanting and ravishing. It can be machine washed.

B09KMB42DC

AGASTI 100% Silk Dress in Rust Cowl Neck Silk Slip Dress midi Copper Bias Cut Silk Satin Dress Silk Bridesmaid Dress

This midi dress is just the dress you need to make your wardrobe look desirable. It is made from silk satin fabric and has a cowl neckline. It also has a side slit, allowing the wearer to enjoy a perfect diva moment. You can wear this statement wear with strappy heels or stilettos. Since the fabric is soft, you’re likely to feel at ease and comfortable in this dress. And the best part is it is available in more such stunning colours. You can hand wash this apparel.

B09SJ1FSCB

Floerns Women's Sweetheart Neck Long Sleeve Floral Drawstring Slit Midi Dress

This midi dress features a beautiful and refreshing floral print. It has a deep sweetheart neckline and comes with a side slit. A stylish apparel with a regular fit, it will definitely make a nice addition to your closet. You can wear it to casual brunch outings, evening parties or to movie dates. Besides, it can be washed in a machine.

B09H6L6R7C

Bagliore Della Sera Green Sweetheart Neck Leopard Print Sleeveless

This sleeveless midi dress sports a leopard print. It comes with a side slit and has a sweetheart neckline. The dress also has an inner lining to ensure it is not see through. Besides, the back has smock detailing and a zip closure too. An elegant wear, this stunning green colour dress can be teamed with boots, strappy heels, stilettos and even sneakers. It can be machine washed.

B097Z524WH

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.