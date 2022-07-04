Sign out
  • fashion
  • Midi dress with spaghetti straps makes for chic apparel to wear this season

Midi dress with spaghetti straps makes for chic apparel to wear this season

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 04, 2022 15:31 IST

Upgrade your wardrobe with easy to wear and comfortable midi dresses that come with spaghetti straps. They make for a nice sartorial option in this intense heat. 

Midi dress makes for an easy-breezy apparel.

Thinking of a stylish way to combat the summer blues? Well, introduce some chic midi dresses in your wardrobe that comes with spaghetti straps. They make for a easy-breezy apparel that rank high on coolness and fashion quotient. A versatile wear, you can wear the dress in daily wear, to parties, proms, holidays, movie dates and whatnot! Besides, these dresses make one's personality appear more charming and appealing. A woman's look gets totally elevated in a dress and there are no two ways about it. One can also accessorize their look with a pair of drop earrings, sneakers, strappy pair of sandals, stack of bangles, hair accessories and so on.

On Sunday, actor Sanya Malhotra's pictures in a neon midi dress is what grabbed our attention. If you're looking for similar options at a budget-friendly price, then scroll through our list of picks. They all come in colour options and have flattering fits. You'll love the feeling in these dresses and would want to repeat them over and over again.


Trendz Creation Midi Dress

This midi dress' fabric composition is 95% polyester and 5% spandex. A flattering fit, slew of colour options, stylish and uber sassy, this dress will look good on you, and how! It comes with spaghetti straps and is a knee-length apparel. When it comes to teaming this dress with a decent footwear option, there are many options ranging from a pair of sneakers, bellies to a pair of heels.

Trendz Creation Women's Knee Length Spaghetti Neck Fit Midi Western Dress Black
64% off
499 1,399
Miss Chase Silk Pleated Dress

Cool and casual, this dress for women is what you need to elevate your everyday style. Available in lovely red colour, this pleated dress has a charming appeal to it. It has a sweetheart neckline and comes with spaghetti straps. The dress has a nice fit and will look gorgeous on you. Whether you're going for a brunch date, a movie outing, a park and so on, this dress will make for a refreshing option.

Miss Chase Women's Red V-Neck Sleeveless Solid Pleated Skater Dress
52% off
867 1,799
Indietoga Pure Cotton Dress
This classy and elegant dress for women features Indigo hand block print all over it. Made from 100% pure cotton fabric, this one comes with spaghetti straps, two side pockets and a flared hemline. You can opt to accessorize the look with a lovely pair of oxidised earrings, a pair of sneakers or flats and a stack of silver bangles. It has been stitched to perfection and be worn to casual outings, holidays and in daily wear.

Indietoga Women's Plus Size Blue Indigo Hand Block Printed Sustainable Pure Cotton Dress (3XL)
77% off
995 4,317
Istyle Fit and flare Mini Dress

This fit and flare mini dress is made of crepe fabric. It has a V-neck and features polka dots all over it. You can choose from colour options this garment is available in. Women will love this piece and its flattering fit and style. It has a sweetheart neckline and is best-suited to be worn on casual outings and parties.

Istyle Can Women's Polka Dot Fit and Flare Mini Dress (Large, Maroon)
78% off
329 1,499
Brinns Midi Dress
If floral print is what catches your fancy, then this midi dress is for you. Made from rayon fabric, this sleeveless dress will make for a refreshing addition to your wardrobe. It has a square neckline and spaghetti straps, making it a chic pick for this summer season. You must pack this easy-breezy apparel in your suitcase when going for holidays.

BRINNS Women's Black Leaf Print Shoulder Straps Midi Dress (X-Small)
65% off
875 2,500
Price of midi dresses with spaghetti straps for women at a glance:

Midi dresses with spaghetti strapsPrice
Trendz Creation Midi Dress  499.00
Miss Chase Silk Pleated Dress 867.00
Indietoga Pure Cotton Dress 985.00 -  1,495.00
Istyle Fit and flare Mini Dress 299.00 -  399.00
Brinns Midi Dress 875.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

