Midi dress with spaghetti straps makes for chic apparel to wear this season

Thinking of a stylish way to combat the summer blues? Well, introduce some chic midi dresses in your wardrobe that comes with spaghetti straps. They make for a easy-breezy apparel that rank high on coolness and fashion quotient. A versatile wear, you can wear the dress in daily wear, to parties, proms, holidays, movie dates and whatnot! Besides, these dresses make one's personality appear more charming and appealing. A woman's look gets totally elevated in a dress and there are no two ways about it. One can also accessorize their look with a pair of drop earrings, sneakers, strappy pair of sandals, stack of bangles, hair accessories and so on.



On Sunday, actor Sanya Malhotra's pictures in a neon midi dress is what grabbed our attention. If you're looking for similar options at a budget-friendly price, then scroll through our list of picks. They all come in colour options and have flattering fits. You'll love the feeling in these dresses and would want to repeat them over and over again.





Trendz Creation Midi Dress



This midi dress' fabric composition is 95% polyester and 5% spandex. A flattering fit, slew of colour options, stylish and uber sassy, this dress will look good on you, and how! It comes with spaghetti straps and is a knee-length apparel. When it comes to teaming this dress with a decent footwear option, there are many options ranging from a pair of sneakers, bellies to a pair of heels.

Miss Chase Silk Pleated Dress



Cool and casual, this dress for women is what you need to elevate your everyday style. Available in lovely red colour, this pleated dress has a charming appeal to it. It has a sweetheart neckline and comes with spaghetti straps. The dress has a nice fit and will look gorgeous on you. Whether you're going for a brunch date, a movie outing, a park and so on, this dress will make for a refreshing option.

Indietoga Pure Cotton Dress

This classy and elegant dress for women features Indigo hand block print all over it. Made from 100% pure cotton fabric, this one comes with spaghetti straps, two side pockets and a flared hemline. You can opt to accessorize the look with a lovely pair of oxidised earrings, a pair of sneakers or flats and a stack of silver bangles. It has been stitched to perfection and be worn to casual outings, holidays and in daily wear.

Istyle Fit and flare Mini Dress



This fit and flare mini dress is made of crepe fabric. It has a V-neck and features polka dots all over it. You can choose from colour options this garment is available in. Women will love this piece and its flattering fit and style. It has a sweetheart neckline and is best-suited to be worn on casual outings and parties.

Brinns Midi Dress

If floral print is what catches your fancy, then this midi dress is for you. Made from rayon fabric, this sleeveless dress will make for a refreshing addition to your wardrobe. It has a square neckline and spaghetti straps, making it a chic pick for this summer season. You must pack this easy-breezy apparel in your suitcase when going for holidays.

Price of midi dresses with spaghetti straps for women at a glance:

Midi dresses with spaghetti straps Price Trendz Creation Midi Dress ₹ 499.00 Miss Chase Silk Pleated Dress ₹ 867.00 Indietoga Pure Cotton Dress ₹ 985.00 - ₹ 1,495.00 Istyle Fit and flare Mini Dress ₹ 299.00 - ₹ 399.00 Brinns Midi Dress ₹ 875.00