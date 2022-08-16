Mochi shoes are known for their quality and durability

Summary:
When it comes to shoes, men can be a bit of shopaholics. A fashion and utility accessory, shoes can help elevate a man's overall look in a jiffy. Men must have an eclectic collection of shoes - formal, casual, sneakers, moccasins and so on. Among the many brands that promise great comfort and stylish designs is Mochi. Known for its quality products that come with great durability, Mochi shoes have many takers indeed from different age groups. So, if you're looking to introduce some pairs to your collection, then Mochi shoes will definitely be a smart choice.
There are many options available on Amazon and to help you with selection, we have rounded up some of them in our list below that look super stylish and elegant. All the listed shoes offer optimum comfort and are made of good quality leather. You will find colour options too in each one of them. To take a closer look at options, scroll down.
Mochi Men's
This pair of moccasins is made of leather material. It is super elegant in design and comfortable to walk in. Available in black colour, this one is for stylish and fashionable men. Besides, it is a super comfortable pair to walk in. Men will love this pair and they can easily wear these moccasins to ace both formal and casual look.
Mochi Mens Moccasin
This pair of shoes have a cool formal look. Easy to wear with a pull on closure, it is available in three colours - brown, tan and black. Made of super fine leather with a sole made of polyurethane, this one will make for a worthy investment. Men can wear these shoes on both Indian as well as formal attire to look stylish.
Mochi Men
Looking for an attractive pair of shoes or moccasins that feature a stylish design on them? Then this is the pair to go for. It is certain that this pair will have many takers from different age groups. The sole is made of thermoplastic elastomers and the material used on the outside is leather. Easy to wear and a statement wear, men must introduce this pair to their footwear collection.
Mochi Men's Leather Moccasin
Want to ace your formal look? Well, then this pair of shoes will do justice to your style and raise the bar. A durable and comfortable pair of shoes, it is available in tan and black colours. It comes with a lace-up closure and medium shoe width. One can wear these with their formal attire, or even an Indian one to look classy and fashionable.
Mochi Men's Leather Oxford Flat
A stylish pair with an elegant design, this one from Mochi is available in two colours - black and tan. It comes with a lace-up closure and medium shoe width. The sole is made of polyurethane and the upper material is made of leather. Best suited for formal occasions, men will love wearing these shoes. Also, these shoes are supremely comfortable to wear.
|Mochi shoes for men
|Price
|Mochi Men's
|₹1,370.00 - ₹2,490.00
|Mochi Mens Moccasin
|₹1,794.00 - ₹2,990.00
|Mochi Men
|₹1,995.00 - ₹2,194.00
|Mochi Men's Leather Moccasin
|₹2,990.00
|Mochi Men's Leather Oxford Flat
|₹3,290.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.