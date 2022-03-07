Mouni Roy's off-shoulder maxi dress has our heart, see some options on Amazon

For women, spring and summer are the seasons where they get to sashay in beautiful maxi dresses and experiment with myriad sartorial options. It is also the time to update their wardrobe with versatile clothing and step up their style quotient. Off-shoulder maxi dresses are one such apparel that looks fashionable and chic.

On Sunday, newly wed actor Mouni Roy was spotted with her husband in an off-shoulder floral print maxi dress. She looked every bit mesmerizing, and how! We are sure that on seeing her outfit you too will start the search for such maxi dresses. Well, we are here to save you time, as we bring to you some really trendy options available on Amazon.

In our list below, we have included our top picks. All listed apparel are pretty and made using breathable fabric. Some, including smock dresses, also help you look slim. Scroll through the list to check out our favourties.

This off-shoulder A-line maxi dress is stylish and comfortable to wear. It sports a beautiful floral print and makes for an ideal summer wear. It is lightweight and the fabric is breathable too. Besides, it features an elastic waist that helps make one look slim. It can be machine washed.

This stunning black-coloured off-shoulder maxi dress is a fashionable and trendy wear. It has a slim fit type and is made of 100% viscose fabric. Its design is such that it helps accentuate one’s curves, making one feel more confident in one’s skin. Besides, it also features a slide slit. It is recommended to hand wash this apparel in cold water.

This slit maxi dress is made of 100% polyester and is available in three attractive colours. The fabric is soft to touch and breathable too. This smock dress has short sleeves and sports a polka dot pattern all over. A perfect pick when going out on dinner dates or attending social gatherings, this dress can easily become your favourite in no time.

This off-shoulder maxi dress has a soft and breathable fabric. It sports a polka dot pattern and looks attractive. Its design is such that it helps cinch one’s waist, making one look slim. You can hand wash this apparel.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

