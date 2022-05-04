Nail art kits that should be on your radar 

Long nails painted in gorgeous colours with alluring designs on them is just the perfect pick-me-up one can ask for. Pretty nails are what every girl wishes to have from early on. While a lot many of us are able to grow nails, it becomes difficult to keep them clean. However, that should not deter us from flaunting a stylish nail colour with a classy patterns on them. A nail art kit comprising fake nails, glue sheets and so on can come in handy for many of us who struggle to grow nails and maintain them. So, if you want to go to some event, or just fancy well manicured nails, then all you need to do is get yourself a nail art kit. It is simple to apply false nails and remove them. Most of them are also lightweight to wear and thin in design.

If you’re looking for options or in a mood to experiment, then our list below can help you find some nice options. Scroll down to take a look at our selections.





Ashe YTJ Artificial Nails

This nail art kit comes with 25 false nails, a glue sheet, a wooden stick and a nail file. The nails look attractive and very flattering. The nail colour comes in is nude and has glitter at the corner of nails. Besides, it is easy to both apply and remove these nails. Thin and lightweight, you won’t feel any kind of hassle wearing these.