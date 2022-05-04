Story Saved
New Delhi 36oCC
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
New Delhi 36oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Nail art kits that should be on your radar 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 04, 2022 13:14 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

False nails are easy to apply and remove. It's a lot of fun trying on such nails which come in peppy colours and designs. 

product info
Artificial nails with lovely designs are the perfect pick-me-up.

Long nails painted in gorgeous colours with alluring designs on them is just the perfect pick-me-up one can ask for. Pretty nails are what every girl wishes to have from early on. While a lot many of us are able to grow nails, it becomes difficult to keep them clean. However, that should not deter us from flaunting a stylish nail colour with a classy patterns on them. A nail art kit comprising fake nails, glue sheets and so on can come in handy for many of us who struggle to grow nails and maintain them. So, if you want to go to some event, or just fancy well manicured nails, then all you need to do is get yourself a nail art kit. It is simple to apply false nails and remove them. Most of them are also lightweight to wear and thin in design.

If you’re looking for options or in a mood to experiment, then our list below can help you find some nice options. Scroll down to take a look at our selections.


Ashe YTJ Artificial Nails

This nail art kit comes with 25 false nails, a glue sheet, a wooden stick and a nail file. The nails look attractive and very flattering. The nail colour comes in is nude and has glitter at the corner of nails. Besides, it is easy to both apply and remove these nails. Thin and lightweight, you won’t feel any kind of hassle wearing these.

cellpic
ASHE YTJ Luxurious Designer 3D NUDE WITH GLITTERS LONG ARTIFICIAL NAILS (24pcs with Glue Sheet+Wooden Stick+Nail File) P157
54% off
Rs 310 Rs 669
Buy now

Vikson international Red Sexy Nails

This nail art kit has 24 artificial nails, nail glue and other manicure tools. The nails are painted in an attractive red colour and have a metallic finish to them. They are made of plastic and are lightweight to wear.

cellpic
VIKSON INTERNATIONAL Red Sexy Diamond 24 Pcs Red Rhinestone Art Tips Full Cover False Toe foot Fake Nails Manicure Tools with 2 gm nail glue
50% off
Rs 499 Rs 999
Buy now

Coslifestore- Press on nails 

This pack comes with 24 reusable gel nail extensions. It is easy to apply these nails and have a very fine finish. The nail colour won’t chip off from them and it is designed to last for long.

cellpic
COSLIFESTORE- Press on nails - 24 reusable gel chrome nail extensions nails with full application kit consisting of buffer, manicure tool, 24 jelly tabs- DIY nail art (SKY BLUE HOLOGRAPHIC CHROME)
64% off
Rs 499 Rs 1,399
Buy now

Secret Lives designer artifical nails

This pack of 24 artificial nails comes in different colours. Made of plastic material, these nails have a metallic finish. These are also non-toxic, odourless and environment-friendly. Besides, you don’t need glue to apply these, as it comes with a glue sheet.

cellpic
Secret Lives designer artifical nails extension mettalic pink with white pearls and silver glitter design 24 pieces set with glue sheet convinent than manicure
59% off
Rs 620 Rs 1,499
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Not just oils and shampoos, even conditioners can prevent hair fall
T-strap sandals are versatile wear that look chic and stylish
Wedding wear for men in summer: Lightweight fabric, comfortable cuts are ideal
To click amazing selfies, invest in 32 MP front camera smartphones
Summer wedding outfits for women: Clothes that will get you loads of compliments
fashion FOR LESS