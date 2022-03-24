Neelam Kothari shows us why Peplum tops look so flattering, see top picks

One of the apparel that looks chic, but is a tad difficult to pull off is peplum tops for women. To wear this fashion garment with aplomb, it is important to get one’s posture absolutely correct. These tops cinch the waist and help accentuate one’s curves. It can be worn by women of all age-groups as long as one is comfortable in their skin. On Wednesday, jewellery designer and actor Neelam Kothari was spotted in a floral print peplum top with bell sleeves. She looked drop dead gorgeous and lovely. Has her look inspired you to look for similar options online? Then Amazon is the place you should look for. To make selection quick and easy for you, we have rounded up some of our top favourites in the list below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most of the listed apparel come in a slew of colour variants. They feature flattering floral prints and some come with smock detailing. Scroll down to take a look at our options.

This peplum top for women has a V-neck and is made of crepe (polyester) fabric. It features a stunning floral print and comes with flared sleeves. Available in regular fit, you can machine wash this apparel. Also, it is available in sky blue colour variant. It looks equally chic and flattering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This peplum top comes with elasticated shoulders, which allows you to wear this top as an off-shoulder apparel. It comes in regular fit and is made from rayon fabric. Featuring a beautiful floral print, it is available in a slew of striking and attractive colour variants. It has three fourth sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a zipper on the side for proper fitting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This elegant peplum top is made of 70% cotton and 30% viscose. The fabric is antimicrobial, which mean it offers protection against bacteria, mold and other hazardous microbes. It has a square neck and has smock detailing in the middle of the top. Offering a relaxed fit type, this off-white colour top can be machine washed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This peplum top has a V-neck and is available in regular fit type. It has bell sleeves and is made of Ameican crepe fabric. Available in a range of attractive colour options, this top sports a lovely and refreshing floral print. The fabric used in its making is lightweight, skin-friendly and durable. Besides, one can machine wash this apparel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This stylish peplum top comes with puffed sleeves. It is available in regular fit type and is made of 95% polyester fabric and 5% spandex (which makes the fabric stretchable). It comes in stunning solid colours which simply look gorgeous. Besides, it can be machine washed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON