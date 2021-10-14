New moms, meet your new best friend - maternity dress with zippers!

During the journey of motherhood, women constantly worry about their growing size and the attire which would be best-suited for them from the point of view of feeding their child and to spend their pregnancy comfortably. Also, they want something which allows them to feel comfortable, and, at the same time, not make them look too laidback. To address this commonplace concern, we've picked super cool and comfortable maternity wear, which come with zippers, to make the life of new moms easy and breezy.

Check them out:

1. CEE 18 Women's Cotton Rayon A-Line Maternity Feeding Kurti with Zippers

This maternity Kurti is made of breathable cotton fabric, which allows room for air and keeps you comfortable. It has 8-inch zips on both sides, which are well-concealed, making it super convenient for mothers to feed their babies. It has a round neck and comes with 3/4th sleeves. You'll also find pleats around the tummy area which will be useful in keeping your baby bump from looking too prominent. This kurti is available in a range of colours.

2. CEE 18 Women's Cotton Rayon A-Line Maternity Feeding Kurti with Zippers

This beautiful and vibrant maternity wear comes with an invisible 8-inch vertical zipper. It is both comfortable to wear and convenient for feeding moms. The Anarkali style maternity dress is lightweight, airy, and available in various colours. The fabric it is made from is cotton rayon, and it comes with 3/4th sleeves. You can wear it both pre and post delivery. What's remarkable is that the pleats around the belly area help take the attention away from the bump.

3. AV2 Women's Viscose Empire Maternity Kurti

This maternity Kurti helps you look both stylish and effortless. Available in various colours, it will cover half of your calves, leaving enough room for air circulation. Made from rayon fabric, it comes with two zippers on both sides, which makes it possible for mothers to feed their babies anytime and anywhere. The length of the sleeves is half and it has a round neck. Also, with pleats on both sides of the tummy, the baby bump won't hog all the attention.

4. CEE 18 Women's Cotton Rayon A-Line Maternity Feeding Kurti with Zippers

Feeding your child is now easy with this classic maternity dress, which comes with two zippers of 8-inch on both sides. The fabric is cotton rayon and the length of sleeves is 3/4th. It can be worn both pre and post delivery. It allows room for air to circulate and keeps mothers at ease. It also has pleats on both sides of the tummy which helps in keeping the baby bump from looking prominent. Also, check out the beautiful colours in which this dress is available.

