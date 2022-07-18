Night dresses for girls should rank high on comfort factor 

Summary:
Having many pairs of dedicated night dresses for girls in their wardrobe is a welcome idea. A night dress serves many purposes. For one, it allows girls to sleep comfortably and cozily. Secondly, a night dress has a feel good factor to it. It makes one call it a day on a positive and content note. No matter how one's day has been, a lovely and cute night dress for girls is sure to make it alright. There are many options indeed that are available online. The best part is you will able to wear the ones that we have selected for you as your leisure wear too. They are synonymous with all things comfort, and how! It is possible that girls will find it difficult to part with night dresses that are listed below.
To give a boost to the nightwear wardrobe of girls, scroll down and take a look at our selections.
Todd N Teen Nighty
This nightdress comes with a slogan on it. It is made of 100% natural cotton hosiery fabric and feels comfortable to wear. It has a relaxed fit and looks cool. You can find many other colour and design prints also in this garment. Girls will love sleeping in this uber lovely nighty dress and will find themselves wanting to wear it even in the day; such is the comfort level of this dress.
9shines Label Top and Shorts Set
Nothing beats the comfort factor of a shirt and pair of shorts. As sleepwear too, the combo makes for a great option. This particular set is made from premium quality hosiery cotton fabric and features cute print all over it. It comes with an elasticated waistband and has a relaxed fit overall. You can also find other colour options too in this attire.
Colt Kids Pajama Set
This pajama set comes in a regular fit. The t-shirt in this set features a cute mickey mouse print on it and the pajama sports polka dots all over it. It will definitely make for a refreshing addition to your wardrobe. Besides, the contrasting colours - red and white - of this nightwear is what lends it an appealing look. Girls will find this nightwear option as really cool and cute.
Girls Night Suit
Girls will be able to sleep cozily and comfortably in this night suit which comes in many pretty colour options. Available in a regular fit, it is made of 100% pure cotton fabric that is skin-friendly and ensures to keep girls cool and dry. You will find tiny hearts all over it, making this night dress an instant hit among girls.
AV2 Printed Night Suit
Sleep in a prim and proper way in this cute and simple night attire. It is comfortable, easy-breezy and something that girls will want to keep on throughout the day. Made of good quality cotton fabric, it is a lightweight and breathable garment that makes it an excellent choice. It features a lovely print all over it and also a slogan on the round neck t-shirt. There are other colour options too in this night suit for girls.
|Night dress of girls
|Price
|Todd N Teen Nighty
|₹499.00 - ₹560.00
|9shines Label Top and Shorts Set
|₹758.00 - ₹799.00
|Colt Kids Pajama Set
|₹969.00
|Girls Night Suit
|₹999.00
|AV2 Printed Night Suit
|₹629.00
