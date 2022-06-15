Night dresses for women: Pick from t-shirts, night suits, lingerie

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
A good night's sleep is a must when it comes to good health. And helping one do that is good and comfortable clothing. It is in this context that choosing your night dress becomes of paramount importance. With comfort being the most important factor, style and its fashion quotient are just as essential. Why, many would want to know when all one has to do is sleep? It is true that you won't step out in your night dress, but looking at oneself in the mirror, just before hitting the sack and feeling nice about what one has worn has many psychological benefits. Hence, do not neglect your fashion needs even in your night dress.
Night dresses for women offer much variety - you can choose from night suits, the ubiquitous nightie, long top nightwear t-shirts, t-shirt and shorts combination among other items of clothing. If you are newly married, then picking up a lingerie for your first night, first wedding anniversary or your honeymoon is fun. There is much variety available on Amazon if you wish to explore.
To make it simple for you, we have put together a list of such products. Do check them out.
Lotik Women's Cotton Printed Night Suit
A night suit is a great option for nightwear, as not only is it comfortable to sleep in the night, it can double up as loungewear as well. This suit is available on two colours - navy blue and magenta. It is a two-piece nightwear comprising a printed shirt and pajama. It has half sleeves with a notched collar neck. With its hearts design against a darker background, it is also a great gifting idea.
AV2 Women's Satin Solid Knee Length Nighty
It is time to flatter yourself - bring home a satin nightie. This garment is available in six different colours including maroon, purple, Rani Pink, light pink, Pista and Champagne. This satin nightie will make you feel pretty and pampered all at the same time. It comes with an inner sleeveless and strappy nightie and an outer full sleeves housecoat. It is knee length and looks absolutely amazing.
Xivir Women Lingerie Lace Chemise Nightgown
Are you recently married and all set for your honeymoon? Is your first wedding anniversary nearing? Well then, this is a nightwear for you. This garment is available in three colours - red, black and pink. This nightie is made from lace fabric and is lightweight, soft and breathable too. It features a deep V neck with a special floral lace halter neck. It has lace patchwork at neckline, sides and hemline. Shoulder straps are adjustable. It is a two-piece garment with an upper body-fitting thigh-length top and a lace panty.
Lotik Women's Cotton Printed Nightwear
This garment has comfort written all over it! This nightwear comprises a sleeveless top and a pair of shorts, both in same fabric and colour. It is available in soothing sky blue and pale pink. Made from 100% cotton fabric, this pretty nightwear features little hearts all over the garment. It is a breathable fabric and comfortable to the skin as well.
US Trendz Long Top Nightwear T-Shirt for Women
Here's another nightwear option which comes in a very comfortable and relaxed design. Made from soft cotton hosiery material, it is very well suited for hot summer months. This is a loose fit nightie and comes in free size. It is a cute-looking garment and features assorted cartoon prints on it. It comes in gentle pastel colours and is a multi-colour wear. It has a round neck and is knee length in size.
|Product
|Price
|Lotik Women's Cotton Printed Night Suit
|₹949.00
|AV2 Women's Satin Solid Knee Length Nighty
|₹479.00
|Xivir Women Lingerie Lace Chemise Nightgown
|₹349.00
|Lotik Women's Cotton Printed Nightwear
|₹749.00
|US Trendz Long Top Nightwear T-Shirt for Women
|₹480.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.