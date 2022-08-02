Nike shoes for men are clear winner in terms of style and comfort 

Summary:
Nike shoes are known for their premium quality and durability. One of the most sought-after brands when it comes to buying shoes, their footwear offer great grip and also rank high on comfort factor. Besides the quality, the shoes from this brand are smart-looking too. There’s a wide range of shoes available from this brand for different purposes - walking, running and training. You can find attractive colour options in them as well. Besides, thanks to their top notch quality, these shoes are durable and will last you for years to come. If you love shoes and always introduce more pairs to your collection, then this brand's products will make for decent options.
We navigated through a sea of options listed on Amazon to shortlist the best ones for you. If you’re keen on introducing new pairs of shoes to your collection, then our list below will definitely come in handy. Scroll down to take a look.
Nike Men's Quest 4 Running Shoe
This pair of running shoes from Nike has soft foam in the heel that provides support to the wearer. The pair has a medium shoe width and comes with a lace-up closure. Available in many different colours, you will feel spoilt for choice. A must-buy, it will last for years to come, as the quality is top notch. Besides, it is a lightweight pair.
Nike Mens Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
With a sole made from foam and lace-up closure, this pair of running shoes from Nike will make for a great option. It has a medium shoe width and is available in an array of colours, all of which are, by the way, striking. Running or playing any sport in these shoes will feel comforting. Besides, the pair indeed looks smart too.
Nike Hakata Mens Walking Shoes
This pair of walking shoes from Nike is made from a sole made of rubber. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. Its outer material is made of mesh that is breathable and allows air to pass through it. Besides, it has a round toe. Available in two colour variants, investing in this pair will be absolutely worth it.
Nike Men's Zoom Fly 4 Running Shoe
This pair of Nike shoes will definitely attract people's attention, and how! The infusion of multiple and bright colours in it is what makes this pair look so attractive and stand out. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. A lightweight and comfortable pair, running in these shoes will be an experience of its own and you’ll love it. Besides, it will last you for many years.
Nike Men's Varsity Compete Trainer Training Shoes
This pair of training shoes from Nike is made of mesh fabric that is breathable and allows air to pass through it. Lightweight and comfortable to wear, it comes with lace-up closure and is available in a slew of colours too. It offers great grip and support, ensuring that your experience of running or working out in them is hassle-free.
