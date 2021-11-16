Not just during winters, socks are needed through the year, few picks for men

It is during the winter season that most of us start talking of putting on a pair of socks. It is indeed a fact that unlike the West, in a tropical country like ours, socks aren't always needed. However, this humble clothing accessory can have multiple uses, from being an important formal wear accessory, keeping feet clean from dust and dirt to being a sportswear necessity.

On Amazon too, socks and ankle socks are a popular clothing choice. Men's socks score over women's equivalent. If you are in the mood to pick up few pairs, here's a list to check out.

1) NAVYSPORT Men's Cotton Solid Ankle Socks, Free Size, Pack of 3 (Multicoloured)





B08F1QJ8GN

This free size set of socks comes in a pack of three. This set is available in six different colour combinations - black, black and grey, multi grey, multicolour, white and white and grey. It is designed in a way that on top, the fabric is breathable while at the bottom, the cushioning is provided by terry (kind of fabric). One of its design features include ‘mid-foot arch compression for superior fit’. This makes it suitable for activities such as badminton, gym, running or everyday casual wear. It has good quality elastic at the rim to provide superior grip.



MRP: ₹499.00

Price: ₹251.00



2) FRESH FEET Men's Cotton Ankle Socks with All Day

B093PPXFK5

This free size set of socks comes in a pack of three pairs. There is a huge range of colours to pick from. These include black, black with grey toe, black/neon, limited edition, multi - 1 {grey, black, white}, Multi-3 {grey, black, white}, multicolour, neon, solid black, solid multi-coloured, solid white, white and white with grey toe. This pair of socks is so designed to keep your feet fresh and odour-free through the day as it is cushioned pair, made from combed (softer version of regular cotton) cotton.



Price: ₹263.00



3) KOPNHAGN Men's Premium Cotton Cushion Sports Ankle Socks

B092269QR8

This pack of five pairs of socks come in assorted colours (grey, dark grey, teal blue, white and black socks). These can be machine washed. This set of socks are cushioned socks as they have terry fabric at the bottom. It also give better absorption. Its superior elastic gives better grip and a snug and comfortable fit.

MRP: ₹999.00

Price: ₹319.00



4) GLINTO Men's Premium No Show Ankle Cotton Socks

B07RCBGZGR

This free size pair of socks is available in a pack of three. Each pair of socks is knitted from (75% cotton, 22% polyester, 3% elastane) high-quality combed cotton and superior elastane (an elastic polyurethane material, used for hosiery, underwear) to ensure good fit. The cotton used in it also aids in sweat absorption, thereby keeping the feet odour-free. It can be normal washed but do not use brush.

MRP: ₹799.00

Price: ₹219.00



