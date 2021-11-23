Not just for weddings and festivals, kurtas are an evergreen option for men

In many parts of India, it is both the festive season as well as the wedding season. Earlier in November, Diwali was celebrated across India. Weddings too have commenced across India in full fervour. It is times like these that kurtas are greatly favoured by Indian men.

Not only are kurtas conducive for Indian weather conditions, they can stylish too. Kurtas are rarely the choice of clothing for official and corporate jobs, but there is no reason why they should not be. Kurtas also make tremendous casual wear option. In case, buying a few is on your mind, checking out the options online would be a great way to begin your search.

1) Gauri Laxmi Enterprise Men's Cotton Blend Straight Kurta

This straight-cut kurta is available in six colours, including bottle green, red, gajri, white, sea green and haldi yellow. It can be hand washed and is made from cotton. It is a full-sleeves kurta and comes with two size pockets. It has a round-neck design. It is available from X-small to 3XL. We have considered the small size for price.M.R.P.: ₹1,499.00

Price: ₹237.002) Kirtida Designer EMLOVZ® Men's Cotton Blend Kurta

This cotton kurta is available in 12 different colours including blue, sea green, black, maroon, navy, yellow, haldi yellow, gajri, orange, parrot, pista, sky, sky blue and white. It has a round neck line with two side pockets. Its length reaches the mid thigh level and has full sleeves. It starts from extra small size.

Price: ₹299.00 - ₹599.003) F'shway Men's Ethnic Single Kurta Straight Kurta for Men

Available in 17 different colours, this line of kurtas has much to offer. The colour options include baby pink, black, dark blue, dark green, grey, light green, maroon, orange, pink, red, royal blue, sky blue, white, yellow, maroon and two shades of peach. This kurta's size ranges from extra small and goes up to extra large. It can be machine washed.

Price: ₹379.00 - ₹399.004) Krishna Boutique Men's Solid Straight Kurta Pyjama Set

This kurta is available in 18 shades. which include yellow, parrot green, bottle green, dark blue, light blue and light grey, orange, peach, pink, red, two shades of sky blue, white, light yellow, maroon, two shades of yellow and blue. It can be hand washed as well as machine washed. It is a full sleeves kurta and is made from cotton fabric.

Price: ₹385.00 - ₹749.00At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

