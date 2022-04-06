Not just sunscreens, you need to invest in sun protection clothing as well

India summer can be treacherous - sunburn, heat strokes, sun tanning - can contribute to a host of health problems. Excessive exposure to sun can lead to cancer as well. Very often we hear of the need to step out of the house wearing a sunscreen. Its SPF component protects the skin again harmful UV rays. However, many are of the opinion that simply applying sunscreen lotions and creams is not enough to deal with UV rays and tanning. One also needs to dress right. Hence, the need for specially-made clothes for summers.

These clothes can give us protection from sun in terms of their design as well as the fabric used to make them. The cut and design should be loose to let air pass while be stylish enough so that you don't look sloppy. The fabric too should be breathable. From leggings, full sleeves coats, gloves to full sleeves T-shirts there are many options available. If you are keen on finding out more, then online platforms would be a good place to look for them. We have shortlisted a few products that you must take a look at.

SM Dealer's (SADRIWALA MARKETING) Girls/ Women's Cotton Floral Print Sun Protection Summer Coat With Cap (Pack Of 1).

This regular fit full sleeves coat comes with a cape and nose and mouth cover. It is so designed to protect the skin from sunburn and tanning. This cotton garment is ideal to wear while driving or traveling in hot summer. Its comfortable design makes it wearable in summer as well as mild winter. Sizes begin from ‘large’ and go up to XXL.

Hansi Women Golf Sun/UV Protection Tights Leggings Capris Yoga Pants

This pair of leggings clings to the body but is designed to keep you cool and comfortable in summer. It is made of spandex and ice silk with high elasticity. It can recover by itself when snagging (In textiles, a snag is created when a sharp object pulls, plucks, scratches or drags a group of fibres or yarn from its normal pattern).

DIGITAL SHOPEE Sun Protection Cotton Full Hand Gloves for Men/Women (Skin Color)-Pack of 2

This pair of gloves is made in such a way that they can provide ample protection and come with UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) 50+ UV protection rating. Made from good stretchable fabric, it maintains its elasticity after several washes. It has a supremely soft feel and is flexible as it uses an advanced compression material. It is available as a pack of two on Amazon.

MAGCOMSEN Women's UPF 50+ Sun Protection Shirts Long Sleeve Performance T Shirts for Running, Workout, Fishing, Hiking

This athletic fit full sleeves T-shirt has been made from 100% polyester material and is lightweight and comfortable with UPF 50+ UV protection rating. Its fabric helps wick sweat away from your skin. Its crew neck and raglan sleeves ensure a full range of motion and help reduce chafing. It is ideal for running, hiking, fishing, workout, yoga, gym or traveling.

