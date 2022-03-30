Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
fashion

Opt for black print shirts for a stylish and relaxed look

Black print shirt with floral and leaf prints make for refreshing additions to your closet. Read on to discover our top picks.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor aces casual look in a black print shirt.(Varinder Chawla)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 03:01 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

Black coloured-shirts have a universal appeal to them. The colour black sparks optimism and is symbolic of power, elegance, grace and sophistication. Therefore, it is always a nice idea to introduce these shirts to one’s wardrobe from time to time. And if you can find these shirts with lovely and refreshing prints on it, then nothing like it. Whether it be attractive floral prints or eye-catching leaf prints on these shirts, they never fail to add to the appeal of a garment, which in turn help elevate one’s wardrobe wear. If you’re looking for style inspiration, then actor Ranbir Kapoor’s recent outing on Monday in a black half sleeves print shirt can serve as a decent example.

A number of half sleeves black print shirts are available online. To help you with selection, we have rounded up a few of them in our list below. This half sleeves shirt has a regular fit type and is made of lycra fabric. It has a classic collar and features a stunning floral print work. One is likely to feel at ease and comfortable in this stylish apparel. Besides, it can be hand washed only.

This stylish apparel has half sleeves and a regular fit type. It sports a lovely leaf print on it and has a refreshing appeal. Available in different size variants, this shirt makes for a lovely addition to one’s wardrobe. Besides, it can be hand washed only.

This shirt has half sleeves and a regular fit type. Made of lycra fabric, it sports a refreshing print on it. Comfortable and easy-breezy, this shirt will spruce up your wardrobe. It can be worn on holidays, in daily casual wear and at cool parties. It doesn’t need ironing and has to be hand washed only.

This half sleeves shirt is made of 100% cotton fabric. It has a regular fit type and is a comfortable wear. It has the name of Hindu god printed all over it, lending a unique appeal to it. Besides, it can be hand washed.

