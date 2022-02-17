Opt for denim dungarees to keep it refreshing like Janhvi Kapoor. See top picks

Denim dungaree is a popular wardrobe apparel that has made a comeback from time to time. A comfort and stylish wear, you can wear a dungaree on a laidback Sunday, to a birthday party or to a dinner date with your bunch of girl pals. Its charm is simply unparalleled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A refreshing wardrobe staple, you can wear it over a humble T-shirt, a full-sleeves sweater, a stylish crop top or a gorgeous shirt. On Wednesday, actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted looking chic in a pair of denim dungarees. She rounded off her look with a pair of white sneakers to keep it sporty and refreshing. She wore in a slight loose fit but slim fit variations are also available.Amazon has a number of such denim dungarees available on its platform. To make the selection easier for you, we have rounded up a few picks in our list below. The fabric is of high quality and all of them are high on comfort. Scroll down to take a look. 1. StyleStone Women's Stretchable Dungaree with Washed Effect Blue

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This blue denim dungaree has a stretchable fabric and looks stylish. It can be machine washed and makes for a comfort apparel. You can wear this over a round neck T-shirt to ace the look.2. Devil Denim Solid Casual Dungaree for Women (Blue)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This denim dungaree for woman has an amazing fit and helps make one look smart and slim. The fabric is of high-quality. This garment makes for a comfort wear. It can be worn over spaghetti top or a round neck T-shirt. This garment comes in slim fit style and can be washed normally in a bucket.3. FREAKINS Organic Denim Dungaree for Women and Girls

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This denim dungaree is also made of cotton fabric and is a comfortable wear. It is available in two colours and can be machine washed. You can wear it round neck T-shirt and sneakers to round off the look in style. 4. Sfine Denim Solid Casual Dungaree for Women

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This denim dungaree has a slim fit and is made of high-quality fabric. A smart and stylish apparel, you can wear it on brunch dates or when going out for a casual hang out to keep the look cool and refreshing.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}