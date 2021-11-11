Opt for one off shoulder top and watch your oomph factor jump up

One off shoulder tops are the perfect wear to highlight your sassy and prominent collarbones. They make for an easy-breazy wear and take up the oomph factor by a few notches. They keep coming in vogue, and help one feel more confident in their skin. Among the western wear, these tops are best-suited for every kind of outing - whether it be a casual outing or a fancy dinner.

Here we've listed down some peppy one off shoulder tops which can come in handy both for a causal outing like a date and for a fine dining experience.

1. Shanvi Fashion One Side Off Shoulder Women's Crop Top

This slim fit one shoulder top is made of pure cotton. The subtle yellow solid colour of this top is sure to make you look bright and upbeat. Pair it with jeans or a skirt to look your ultimate best. It will help you ace the fashion game like no other. This piece can be machine washed.

2. CrazyInk One Side Off Shoulder Half Sleeve Crop top

This cotton blend fabric crop top feels light and is soft on skin. The slogan adds to the vibe of this garment. With a high cotton thread count, you can count on the durability of the fabric. It's a perfect casual wear garment and helps you make a style statement whenever you step out. There are many variants available of this top sporting different text on them.

3. LA LOFT White Color Solids Design Sleeveless Single Shoulder Cotton Fabric Regular top

This lace off shoulder top is a perfect wear for classy outings. Made from high-quality cotton fabric, this regular fit is suitable for machine wash. It looks rich, classy and very elegant. It is comfortable to wear and feels light on one's skin.

4. XOXO Cherry Women Poly Crepe Off Shoulder top

This floral print one off shoulder is vibrant enough to lift both your style statement and your mood. The fabric is poly moss crepe, and it feels very light and soft on your skin. The yellow and blue colour contrast looks appealing and stylish. You can show off your sculpted collarbones in this top, and be all set to receive admiring glances.

