Oversized shirts for women is summer essential you just can't do without

The intense heat and humidity in summer can rile anyone. To combat summer heat-related woes, one of the ways is to look for apparel that have a relaxed fit and are probably oversized. Oversized garments have a striking appeal of their own. They take up the style quotient by a few notches and also high on comfort factor. You can team oversized shirts in a number of ways too. Either you can loosely tuck it under a pair of shorts or jeans, or wear some tank top beneath it and throw the shirt over it.
If you’re looking for style inspiration, then newlywed actor Alia Bhatt’s airport look on Monday can definitely help. She was seen wearing an oversized white shirt with print on it with a pair of denim shorts. She kept the look minimalistic, exuded summer beach vibes and looked absolutely glamorous. We have prepared a roundup of similar such shirts in our list below. Take a look.
ADIRAV Women Fashion U-Neck Long Sleeve Shirt Solid Casual Pure Cotton Button Down Tunic/Long Shirt Loose Tops
This regular fit white shirt is made of fine quality cotton fabric. One feels at ease and supremely comfortable in this apparel, which is just perfect for summer. It comes with a small pocket in the front and is also available in other colours and prints.
Homgee Women Oversized Plaid Tartan Shirt Buttons Pocket Turn-Down Collar Long Sleeve Baggy Check Blouse Tee Shirt
This oversized, baggy shirt with a check pattern looks chic and stylish. It comes with a front pocket and has single-breasted button closure. You can choose from a few colours this shirt is available in.
Rimsha Wear Women's wear Black White Check Button up Front Shirt
This regular fit oversized shirt has three fourth sleeves and is a comfort wear. Perfect for both formal and casual wear, you can style this apparel in multiple ways. The fabric is lightweight and breathable too. Besides, it has two pockets in the front.
Women Plus Size Linen Shirt
This garment has a relaxed fit and looks super pretty. It features beautiful embroidery work near the cuffs and collar. It marries both style and comfort effortlessly. The fabric is both soft, breathable and lightweight, making it an ideal summer wear. It is also available in a number of solid colours.
