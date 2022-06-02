Sign out
Pajamas for men: Rank high on comfort and style too

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 02, 2022 19:49 IST

Summary:

Pajamas for men is a comfort apparel. One should always go with fabric that is breathable and lightweight.  

Men's pajamas make for a cool work from home attire.

If one were to do a poll asking men what is their favourite, go-to and comfortable apparel, then the maximum vote will surely go to the humble pair of pajamas. Pajamas for men is their leisure wear, loungewear, sleepwear and everyday wear. With many men continuing to work from home, you will find a majority of them happily clicking away at their keyboard keys sitting in their favourite pajama. While it is indeed a comfort wear, one must also look for some style element in this garment.


We navigated through an array of pajamas online to round up the ones we think look really cool and offer optimum comfort. They come in all styles - some featuring the classic vertical stripes all over them and some coming in cute and simple prints. Their is an eclectic collection that you will find in our list below. Scroll down to take a look.

Price of pajamas for men at a glance:

Pajamas for menPrice
U.S. Polo Assn. 100% Cotton Pajamas 996.00
Amazon Brand - Symbol Pyjamas 399.00
XYXX Super Combed Cotton Checkered Checkmate Pyjamas 619.00
The Stretch Pyjama Pants 890.00 -  2,580.00
Peter England Pyjama 549.00 -  999.00

U.S. Polo Assn. 100% Cotton Pajamas

This pair of pajamas for men comes in a relaxed fit type. It is made of 100% cotton fabric and is perfect as a loungewear, leisurewear and comfort wear. It has an elasticated waistband with self fabric draw cord on inside and woven label on top side. It comes in a grey colour and looks stylish and cool as a pajama.

U.S. Polo Assn. Men's Comfort Fit Print 100% Cotton Pajamas Pack of 1 (I506-010-RR_GREY_M)
5% off
996 1,049
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Pyjamas

This pajama has a regular fit and is made of 100% cotton fabric. It features a print all over it and comes with an elasticated waistband. The fabric is both breathable and lightweight which ensure it provides optimum comfort and ease. Besides, it also comes with pockets to carry your essentials. It can easily become your go-to apparel in which you can binge-watch comfortably for hours or work from home while being at ease.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Lounge Cotton Bottom (MNWPS22_Multicolor - 177_M)
60% off
399 999
Buy now

XYXX Super Combed Cotton Checkered Checkmate Pyjamas

This pair of classic checkered pajamas for men is made of 100% super combed cotton fabric. It has pockets on both sides and also comes with a zipper. Its waistband is soft and has a loose fit. The fabric has an anti-microbial finish which prevents rashes and any kind of unpleasant odour. It comes with drawstrings and can be washed in machine.

XYXX Men's Super Combed Cotton Checkered Checkmate Pyjama (XYPYJM10M3750_Grey Checks_M)
20% off
619 769
Buy now

The Stretch Pyjama Pants


This pajama sports the classic vertical stripes all over it. Old school and cool in appearance, this one comes in regular fit. The fabric used is cotton and it is both breathable and lightweight. It is also stretchy and of supreme fine quality. It has an elasticated waistband and is supremely easy to wear and feel comfortable in. It can be machine washed.

The Stretch Pyjama Pants-Siesta Stripes-Medium
990
Buy now

Peter England Pyjama


This pajama for men from Peter England is available in a muted grey colour. It has a pocket at the back and two in the front for convenience. The fabric is extremely gentle, skin-friendly, breathable and lightweight, ensuring that you stay in these pajamas is comfortable and something that you look forward to every other day. A stylish garment, it is a must-have for your wardrobe.

Peter England Charcoal Pyjama
45% off
549 999
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

