Pajamas for men: Rank high on comfort and style too By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on Jun 02, 2022 19:49 IST





Summary: Pajamas for men is a comfort apparel. One should always go with fabric that is breathable and lightweight.

Men's pajamas make for a cool work from home attire.

If one were to do a poll asking men what is their favourite, go-to and comfortable apparel, then the maximum vote will surely go to the humble pair of pajamas. Pajamas for men is their leisure wear, loungewear, sleepwear and everyday wear. With many men continuing to work from home, you will find a majority of them happily clicking away at their keyboard keys sitting in their favourite pajama. While it is indeed a comfort wear, one must also look for some style element in this garment.

We navigated through an array of pajamas online to round up the ones we think look really cool and offer optimum comfort. They come in all styles - some featuring the classic vertical stripes all over them and some coming in cute and simple prints. Their is an eclectic collection that you will find in our list below. Scroll down to take a look. Price of pajamas for men at a glance:

Pajamas for men Price U.S. Polo Assn. 100% Cotton Pajamas ₹ 996.00 Amazon Brand - Symbol Pyjamas ₹ 399.00 XYXX Super Combed Cotton Checkered Checkmate Pyjamas ₹ 619.00 The Stretch Pyjama Pants ₹ 890.00 - ₹ 2,580.00 Peter England Pyjama ₹ 549.00 - ₹ 999.00

U.S. Polo Assn. 100% Cotton Pajamas This pair of pajamas for men comes in a relaxed fit type. It is made of 100% cotton fabric and is perfect as a loungewear, leisurewear and comfort wear. It has an elasticated waistband with self fabric draw cord on inside and woven label on top side. It comes in a grey colour and looks stylish and cool as a pajama.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Pyjamas This pajama has a regular fit and is made of 100% cotton fabric. It features a print all over it and comes with an elasticated waistband. The fabric is both breathable and lightweight which ensure it provides optimum comfort and ease. Besides, it also comes with pockets to carry your essentials. It can easily become your go-to apparel in which you can binge-watch comfortably for hours or work from home while being at ease.

XYXX Super Combed Cotton Checkered Checkmate Pyjamas This pair of classic checkered pajamas for men is made of 100% super combed cotton fabric. It has pockets on both sides and also comes with a zipper. Its waistband is soft and has a loose fit. The fabric has an anti-microbial finish which prevents rashes and any kind of unpleasant odour. It comes with drawstrings and can be washed in machine.

The Stretch Pyjama Pants

This pajama sports the classic vertical stripes all over it. Old school and cool in appearance, this one comes in regular fit. The fabric used is cotton and it is both breathable and lightweight. It is also stretchy and of supreme fine quality. It has an elasticated waistband and is supremely easy to wear and feel comfortable in. It can be machine washed.

Peter England Pyjama

This pajama for men from Peter England is available in a muted grey colour. It has a pocket at the back and two in the front for convenience. The fabric is extremely gentle, skin-friendly, breathable and lightweight, ensuring that you stay in these pajamas is comfortable and something that you look forward to every other day. A stylish garment, it is a must-have for your wardrobe.