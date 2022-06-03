Party wear dresses for girls that should be on your radar By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Summary: Party wear dresses for girls offer a lot of variety - from fit-and-flare frocks, Cinderella gowns to lehenga cholis.

Young girls look wonderful in party wear dresses.

Every young mother's desire is to dress her little girl in the cutest possible ways. During festivals like Diwali, Raksha Bandhan or Janmasthami, haven't we seen little girls look adorable dressed in Ghagra Cholis? Come a fancy dress competition at the RWA or the school and out comes the stitched saree for little girls. The look is never complete without matching jewellery. Needless to say, birthday parties are always about dressing up daughters in Barbie or Cinderella dresses. In the past, such clothes were considered both indulgences and problematic. First, where would one get them? Second, even if one did, they would be expensive. Thankfully, all that has changed. Online platforms such as Amazon allow accessibility as well as affordability. There are many options as far as the designs and sizes go. We have curated a list of such garments that you must take a look at and certainly pick a few too. Price of party wear dresses for girls at a glance:

Product Price ATUN Girls Dress ₹ 479.00 - ₹ 509.00 Niren Enterprise Baby Girl’s Tutu Style A-Line Frock ₹ 599.00 Hopscotch Girls Polyester Sleeveless Sequin Applique Gowns ₹ 1,057.00 - ₹ 1,168.00 AMANAT Girl's & Kid's Frock ₹ 755.00 Fashion Dream Girl's Satin Readymade Lehenga Choli ₹ 539.00 - ₹ 764.00

ATUN Girls Dress This pretty regular fit frock is what every girl wants. This fit-and-flare is a good example for a party dress. Made from synthetic 100% polyester material, it is perfect as an evening wear too. With its embroidered top and flared lower section, it will make your daughter look like a doll. This sleeveless dress also has a satin ribbon to serve as a belt but it is more for show than of any functional value. It should only be machine washed.

Niren Enterprise Baby Girl’s Tutu Style A-Line Frock Here's yet another fancy party dress option for girls between the ages of one to eight years. This regular fit dress is a in tutu style A-line frock. Just in case, some of you are unaware of what is a tutu dress, here's a brief explainer. This is standard skirt, worn by female ballet dancers and features four or five layers of silk or nylon frills. This dress is made using three fabrics - satin, net and sartoon.

Hopscotch Girls Polyester Sleeveless Sequin Applique Gowns Here's a party dress that your daughter will fall in love with immediately. It is inspired by Cinderella gowns, we see often in Hollywood movies. And while it may look like there is a lot of fabric around you, it is actually of very soft and comfortable material. This party dress features sequin and applique work, has a round neck and is sleeveless.

Amanat Girl's & Kid's Frock This is a Barbie doll-styled frock that your little girl will take to immediately. This fit-and-flare frock is an ideal option for birthday parties. It is a sleeveless frock with a boat neck. It also features a large bow on one side. Your sweetheart will enjoy its smooth fit and exceptional comfort. This dress is available only for girls in the age group of six or seven years.

Fashion Dream Girl's Satin Readymade Lehenga Choli Party dresses don't always have to be frocks, particularly if your daughter is a pre-teen kid. Lehenga choli is a great option too. This party dress is available in three different colours - light blue, Pista and peach. While the lehenga is made from net fabric, the choli is made from Banglori satin and the inner garment is made from what the makers call ‘ultra satin’. The choli is styled like a digital printed Peplum suit. It is a sleeveless top and comes with an elastic closure.