Party wear sarees under 500 will help you stay on top of your style game

A woman's love for saree only grows with time. An elegant and staple Indian wear, it elevates the personality of the wearer and has a charming appeal to it. One can wear a saree in multiple ways to experiment and have fun while wearing it. This is also an apparel that one can wear all year round. While most women prefer to wear this garment on a select few occasions every once in a while, yet this is one attire that can instantly boost one's confidence and make one look extraordinarily beautiful. Such is the beauty of a saree. A favourite of many, if you are looking for party wear options, then we have some options ready for you in the list below. All of them come under the price tag of ₹500. They feature dainty floral prints, come in a range of fabrics and colour options, have a distinct and striking look and more.
Satrani Floral Printed Saree
This beautiful saree is made from georgette fabric. It features a dainty floral print and looks charming. It comes with a matching blouse and effortlessly elevates the personality of the wearer. You can accessorise your look in this saree with a choker necklace, a wrist watch or a stack of bangles, a pair of heels and more such things to round off your look in style.
Mirchi Fashion Saree
This saree has a a beautiful and delicate floral print on it. Made from silk fabric, it is available in a slew of colours. It comes with a matching unstitched blouse too. A stylish and elegant apparel, you can wear it to parties and events to look your best fashion foot forward. It has a contemporary appeal to it and looks simply ravishing.
Anni Designer Women's Zoya Silk Printed Saree
This silk saree comes with a blouse piece and looks super stunning. It features lovely zari work and floral print on it. Available in many colours, this one will definitely make for a wonderful addition to your wardrobe. Classy and graceful, it can appeal to women from all age groups. The fabric is also soft touch and extremely skin-friendly.
Fashion Day Embroidery Border Moti Work Saree
The stunning pearl and moti work on this saree has been done with perfection. It also features amazing work on the borders of this saree. Both the saree and the blouse piece are made of georgette fabric. This one too is available in many colours. A great option for festive and party wear, this one is a must-have in your wardrobe.
Sourbh Saree
This saree features a pretty flower design all over it. One look at it and you will be tempted to don it on. Available in regular fit, this one and the blouse it comes along with is made from cotton blend. The contemporary design of this saree is the best part about it. This one too is available in many colour variants. You can consider gifting this saree to your loved ones.
