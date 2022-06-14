Party wear sarees under 500 will help you stay on top of your style game

A woman's love for saree only grows with time. An elegant and staple Indian wear, it elevates the personality of the wearer and has a charming appeal to it. One can wear a saree in multiple ways to experiment and have fun while wearing it. This is also an apparel that one can wear all year round. While most women prefer to wear this garment on a select few occasions every once in a while, yet this is one attire that can instantly boost one's confidence and make one look extraordinarily beautiful. Such is the beauty of a saree. A favourite of many, if you are looking for party wear options, then we have some options ready for you in the list below. All of them come under the price tag of ₹500. They feature dainty floral prints, come in a range of fabrics and colour options, have a distinct and striking look and more.

Satrani Floral Printed Saree

This beautiful saree is made from georgette fabric. It features a dainty floral print and looks charming. It comes with a matching blouse and effortlessly elevates the personality of the wearer. You can accessorise your look in this saree with a choker necklace, a wrist watch or a stack of bangles, a pair of heels and more such things to round off your look in style.