Plain white kurti under 300 can be your perfect everyday apparel

Kurtis are stylish apparel that look stylish and trendy. No matter what the season is, one can always wear kurtis with a number of bottom wear like long skirts, jeans, jeggings, leggings and more. An everyday wear, nothing can beat the charm and appeal of a white kurti. There are many options available online. We have curated a list below for your perusal. Our picks come in different styles and fit types. From straight fit to regular fit and from high collar to round neck, you will find a range of options below.

The best part is all of them come under the price tag of ₹300. They are perfect for those who want to keep their look simple and minimalistic. All of them are made from fine quality fabric and are also comfortable to wear. Scroll down to take a closer look at our selections and take your pick.

Siara 100% Cotton Kurtis

This kurti comes with three fourth sleeves and sports a mandarin collar. The fabric it is made from is 100% cotton. Available in pristine white colour, you will feel comfortable and be at ease in this garment. A knee length apparel, it has a high collar and has buttons in the front. You can wear it on days when you wish to keep your look simple and minimalistic. Besides, this kurti can also be donned on formal occasions.