Plain white kurti under 300 can be your perfect everyday apparel

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Kurtis are stylish apparel that look stylish and trendy. No matter what the season is, one can always wear kurtis with a number of bottom wear like long skirts, jeans, jeggings, leggings and more. An everyday wear, nothing can beat the charm and appeal of a white kurti. There are many options available online. We have curated a list below for your perusal. Our picks come in different styles and fit types. From straight fit to regular fit and from high collar to round neck, you will find a range of options below.
The best part is all of them come under the price tag of ₹300. They are perfect for those who want to keep their look simple and minimalistic. All of them are made from fine quality fabric and are also comfortable to wear. Scroll down to take a closer look at our selections and take your pick.
Siara 100% Cotton Kurtis
This kurti comes with three fourth sleeves and sports a mandarin collar. The fabric it is made from is 100% cotton. Available in pristine white colour, you will feel comfortable and be at ease in this garment. A knee length apparel, it has a high collar and has buttons in the front. You can wear it on days when you wish to keep your look simple and minimalistic. Besides, this kurti can also be donned on formal occasions.
Ejish Kurti
You can wear this stylish white-coloured kurti on an everyday basis to look cool and keep it simple. It is made of cotton slub material and is soft to touch and skin-friendly too. The garment has a regular fit and has an Indo-western style. You can hand wash this apparel. A must-have addition to your wardrobe, it will elevate your personal sense of style.
Fashion2wear A-Line Kurti
This A-line kurti comes in a regular fit and has three fourth sleeves. A stylish and elegant apparel, it is made of high-quality cotton fabric. It has an easy-breezy vibe to it and looks charming too. The high collar of this garment also makes it a perfect formal wear. The fabric is smooth and skin-friendly. You will love wearing this one from time to time.
Ach Cotton Kurti
This straight fit cotton kurti has three fourth sleeves. It has a high collar that gives this garment a certain degree of edge and appeal. You can pair this kurti with leggings, jeans, jeggings and even trousers to round off the look in style. It looks stylish and also ranks high on comfort factor. You can hand wash this apparel.
Anvi Kurti
This kurti for women comes with three fourth sleeves. Made of rayon fabric, it has a regular fit and looks stylish. It also features a lovely printed design on top right of the garment. A chic apparel, you can pair it with jeans, leggings, long skirts and more. Besides, it can also be machine washed. Include it in your wardrobe to ace the Indian look.
|Product
|Price
|Siara 100% Cotton Kurtis
|₹298.00
|EJISH Women's Cotton
|₹294.00
|Fashion2wear Women's Cotton
|₹279.00
|Ach Women Straight Cotton Kurti
|₹299.00
|Anvi Kurti Rayon Kurti
|₹225.00