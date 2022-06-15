Story Saved
New Delhi 37oCC
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
New Delhi 37oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Plain white kurti under 300 can be your perfect everyday apparel

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jun 15, 2022 14:26 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Kurtis look stunning and women from age groups love them for their easy appeal and style. Read on to see our picks.

product info
White kurtis for women have a charming appeal to them.

Kurtis are stylish apparel that look stylish and trendy. No matter what the season is, one can always wear kurtis with a number of bottom wear like long skirts, jeans, jeggings, leggings and more. An everyday wear, nothing can beat the charm and appeal of a white kurti. There are many options available online. We have curated a list below for your perusal. Our picks come in different styles and fit types. From straight fit to regular fit and from high collar to round neck, you will find a range of options below.

The best part is all of them come under the price tag of 300. They are perfect for those who want to keep their look simple and minimalistic. All of them are made from fine quality fabric and are also comfortable to wear. Scroll down to take a closer look at our selections and take your pick. 

Siara 100% Cotton Kurtis

This kurti comes with three fourth sleeves and sports a mandarin collar. The fabric it is made from is 100% cotton. Available in pristine white colour, you will feel comfortable and be at ease in this garment. A knee length apparel, it has a high collar and has buttons in the front. You can wear it on days when you wish to keep your look simple and minimalistic. Besides, this kurti can also be donned on formal occasions.

cellpic
Siara Women's Cotton Rajasthani Print 100% Cotton Material Solid Cotton Kurtis Knee Length Straight 3/4 Sleeve Jaipuri Kurti for Women Mandarin Collar (Pure White Color) | 2XL
70% off
298 999
Buy now

Ejish Kurti 

You can wear this stylish white-coloured kurti on an everyday basis to look cool and keep it simple. It is made of cotton slub material and is soft to touch and skin-friendly too. The garment has a regular fit and has an Indo-western style. You can hand wash this apparel. A must-have addition to your wardrobe, it will elevate your personal sense of style. 

cellpic
EJISH Women's Cotton Slub Regular Indowestern Kurti Multicolour (XX-Large, White & Beige)
73% off
294 1,098
Buy now

Fashion2wear A-Line Kurti

This A-line kurti comes in a regular fit and has three fourth sleeves. A stylish and elegant apparel, it is made of high-quality cotton fabric. It has an easy-breezy vibe to it and looks charming too. The high collar of this garment also makes it a perfect formal wear. The fabric is smooth and skin-friendly. You will love wearing this one from time to time.

cellpic
Fashion2wear Women's Cotton 3/4th Sleeve A-Line Kurti (White)
72% off
279 999
Buy now

Ach Cotton Kurti

This straight fit cotton kurti has three fourth sleeves. It has a high collar that gives this garment a certain degree of edge and appeal. You can pair this kurti with leggings, jeans, jeggings and even trousers to round off the look in style. It looks stylish and also ranks high on comfort factor. You can hand wash this apparel.

cellpic
Ach Women Straight Cotton Kurti White
70% off
299 999
Buy now

Anvi Kurti 

This kurti for women comes with three fourth sleeves. Made of rayon fabric, it has a regular fit and looks stylish. It also features a lovely printed design on top right of the garment. A chic apparel, you can pair it with jeans, leggings, long skirts and more. Besides, it can also be machine washed. Include it in your wardrobe to ace the Indian look. 

cellpic
Anvi Kurti Rayon Kurti,3/4 Sleeve, realywear Designer Kurti,Sizes S-M-L-XL White
72% off
279 999
Buy now

Price of plain white kurtis at a glance:


ProductPrice
Siara 100% Cotton Kurtis 298.00
EJISH Women's Cotton  294.00
Fashion2wear Women's Cotton  279.00
Ach Women Straight Cotton Kurti 299.00
Anvi Kurti Rayon Kurti 225.00
RELATED STORIES
Amazon coupon carnival: Enjoy off on Redmi, OnePlus and Samsung smartphones
Night dresses for women: Pick from t-shirts, night suits, lingerie
Supplements for height growth are ones that aid in good digestion as well
Party wear sarees under 500 will help you stay on top of your style game
Best yoga mats stick to the surface, are non-slippery and provide cushioning
fashion FOR LESS