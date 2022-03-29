Pooja Hegde looks Pilate-ready in her sea green cycling shorts

Whenever you go for a workout or any kind of sport, you must wear an apparel that allows you to perform every movement or stretch with comfort and look stylish too. Cycling shorts is one such garment that can inspire one to get right into workout mode. It is also supremely comfortable to wear. These shorts usually come with an elasticated waistband, eliminating the worry of your garment sliding down.

Actor Pooja Hegde was spotted on Tuesday at her Pilate class wearing a pair of sea green-coloured cycling shorts with matching sports bra. One look at her can inspire anyone to hit the gym. Apart from its sporty feel, it also boosts one's confidence, as it helps conceal much of tummy fat. Some of these shorts are made from a blend of fabrics that helps absorb moisture and sweat really fast.

Has Pooja’s look encouraged you to buy one of these shorts for yourself? Then our roundup of this bottom wear will help make selection easy for you. Scroll down to take a look.

This pair of running or yoga shorts is available in a free size. It has an elastic waistband and is made of 57% cotton fabric, 31% lycra fabric and 12% spandex. Easy to wear and comfortable, this pair of shorts is available in a range of solid colours. It is knee length in size.

This pair of relaxed fit cycling shorts for women is made from super fine and breathable fabric which makes it very comfortable to wear. You can stretch easily and perform all sorts of movements in these shorts with absolute ease. It is also available in a slew of muted colour variants. Besides, you can wash it in a machine.

This pair of slim fit yoga or cycling shorts for women is an ideal wear for cycling, yoga or other kinds of sports as well. Available in both bright and muted colours, these shorts will make for a good option to exercise in. Also, you can hand wash this apparel.

This sport shorts for women has a regular fit. An ideal wear for yoga, workout, running, cycling and so on, one is likely to feel comfortable and at ease in these shorts. Made from a mix of cotton, polyester and spandex fabrics, it can be stretched four ways. Its super soft fabric is not see-through and absorbs moisture quickly. A mid-rise apparel, it comes with an elasticated waistband that help conceals one’s tummy fat effectively. Another plus point about these shorts is that these come with pockets to keep essentials like your smartphone.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

