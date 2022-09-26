Pothys sarees rank high on elegance and style quotient

Summary:
We all have witnessed how our mothers, or women from older generations loved wearing sarees in their day to day routine. The eclectic and huge collection of sarees that they possessed was also remarkable. In the daily wear, they would usually opt for cotton sarees with no embellishments, but minimal and chic print work. It was the simplicity quotient of those sarees that made them stand out and look so effortlessly graceful. If you want to shop for such sarees for yourself or gift a bunch of them to your mother or other women in your life, then we have good news for you. On Amazon, you will find a plethora of such options from the brand called Pothys.
We have rounded up some options from the brand in our list below. You can accessorize the look as well with the help of dainty earrings and bracelets. Take a look at options below.
Pothys Women's Brown Jaipur Cotton Saree With Blouse Piece
This cotton saree looks attractive and simple. It comes with a blouse piece. You can wear it as your daily wear garment and look effortlessly elegant. The print that features on this saree also looks striking. One can go for oxidised pieces of jewellery pieces to throw on this saree. Women from different age groups would feel tempted to include this attire to their wardrobe.
Pothys Women's Blue Linen Cotton Saree With Blouse Piece
This saree, made from linen and cotton blend, makes for a graceful wear. Available in light blue colour, this one features tiny flowers on it. A comfortable sartorial option, you can wear it to get-togethers and other casual events. Women will look flawless in it and the simplicity of this apparel will make them stand out from the crowd.
Pothys Women's Silk Sarees
This saree has a distinct feel to it. It will make for a refreshing addition to your wardrobe. It comes with a blouse and features an intricate print all over it. Wear it to a family dinner or a festive function to look stunning. The fabric is comfortable and skin-friendly as well. One is supposed to get this saree dry cleaned only.
Pothys Women's Pink Kora Cotton Saree With Blouse Piece
This kora cotton saree comes with a blouse piece. It features a floral print all over it and is for those who are looking for a simple, no-frills apparel. It has a prominent border in orange colour that adds to its appeal. You can choose to go for minimal accessories to round off the look in style. Just go for it.
Pothys Women's Green Kora Cotton Saree With Blouse Piece
A graceful wear, this saree is perfect for daily wear. You can also attend the PTM of your children or a casual family gathering in this one. The simplicity and elegance of the saree is simply incomparable. It features a leaf pattern all over it and is made from fine quality kora cotton fabric. It comes with a blouse piece too.
|Sarees
|Price
|Pothys Women's Brown Jaipur Cotton Saree
|₹1,100.00
|Pothys Women's Blue Linen Cotton Saree
|₹1,500.00
|Pothys Women's Silk Sarees
|₹2,345.00
|Pothys Women's Sandal Kora Cotton Saree
|₹1,315.00
|Pothys Women's Green Kora Cotton Saree
|₹3,995.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.