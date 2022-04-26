Sign out
Power through the summer heat in easy-breezy floral tops

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Apr 26, 2022 16:02 PM UTC

Floral tops have a certain attraction to them. They are like a perfect reminder to spring time in this extreme heat. Read on to see our picks.
Floral tops have a summer vibe to them.

Floral tops tops never fail to delight in summer. They are a hit and will continue to be so in future as well. Thanks to their fresh flowery appeal and easy-breezy vibe, you can always wear these tops to feel at ease in this punishing heat. A lot of you will even agree that you already have a collection of summer tops with floral prints on them and yet you never think twice before shopping for more. Such is the attraction of these tops.

However, it’s time to upgrade your floral top collection this summer season. To help you with selection, we’ve listed some of them in our roundup below. They all come in different styles. From peplum to high neck tops, you will definitely find something of your liking. Interesting in checking out our favourites of this season? Then scroll down to take a look.

ZUVINO Women's Rayon Floral Peplum Top with Princess Sleeve; Office wear, Summer Wear

This peplum top features a beautiful floral pattern which looks attractive and stylish. It is made from Rayon fabric, which is lightweight and breathable too. It has princess puffed sleeves and a V-shaped neck. It will make for a wonderful addition to your summer wardrobe.

ZUVINO Women's Rayon Floral Peplum Top with Princess Sleeve; Office wear, Summer Wear (Navy, Small)
ZUVINO Women's Rayon Floral Peplum Top with Princess Sleeve; Office wear, Summer Wear (Navy, Small)
Wedani Women's Casual Puff Sleeves Ruffled Collor Foral Top

This floral top for women has a regular fit and comes with puff sleeves. Available in a slew of colours, which look summerish and are soothing to the eye, this top will make for a great summer wear. This one too is made of rayon fabric and has ruffed collars.

Wedani Women's Casual Trendy Floral Top with Short Puffed Sleeves Western Ruffled Collar Poly Rayon Dark Pink
Wedani Women's Casual Trendy Floral Top with Short Puffed Sleeves Western Ruffled Collar Poly Rayon Dark Pink
POPWINGS Casual Latest Full Sleeves Top for Women

This pretty full sleeves top can also be worn as an off shoulder apparel. It is made of chiffon fabric and has smock detailing all over. The square neck of this apparel looks chic and stylish. An elegant wear, you must check out other style variants available in this top.

POPWINGS Latest Full Sleeves Crop Top for Women Yellow
POPWINGS Latest Full Sleeves Crop Top for Women Yellow
Lymio Women's Regular Top

This summer top for women is made of rayon fabric. It has short sleeves and a ruffled collar. The floral print that features on this top involves light pink and white colour. A comfortable apparel, it can be your go-to daily wear.

Lymio Women's Regular Top (D-468_Pink S)
Lymio Women's Regular Top (D-468_Pink S)
Uptownie Lite Women's Solid High Neck Top

Made of 40% cotton fabric and 60% polyester, this high neck floral top is ideal for summer. The fabric is stretchy, as it is also made from some percentage of spandex fabric. Perfect for brunch, date nights, casual parties, this apparel looks chic and glamorous. There are many colours and prints available in this top.

Uptownie Lite Women's Cotton Printed High Neck Top (Navy Blue,Large)
Uptownie Lite Women's Cotton Printed High Neck Top (Navy Blue,Large)
