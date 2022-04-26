Power through the summer heat in easy-breezy floral tops

Floral tops tops never fail to delight in summer. They are a hit and will continue to be so in future as well. Thanks to their fresh flowery appeal and easy-breezy vibe, you can always wear these tops to feel at ease in this punishing heat. A lot of you will even agree that you already have a collection of summer tops with floral prints on them and yet you never think twice before shopping for more. Such is the attraction of these tops.

However, it’s time to upgrade your floral top collection this summer season. To help you with selection, we’ve listed some of them in our roundup below. They all come in different styles. From peplum to high neck tops, you will definitely find something of your liking. Interesting in checking out our favourites of this season? Then scroll down to take a look.

ZUVINO Women's Rayon Floral Peplum Top with Princess Sleeve; Office wear, Summer Wear

This peplum top features a beautiful floral pattern which looks attractive and stylish. It is made from Rayon fabric, which is lightweight and breathable too. It has princess puffed sleeves and a V-shaped neck. It will make for a wonderful addition to your summer wardrobe.