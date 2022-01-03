Prickly heat powders fight skin problems, inflammation. See top picks

With dropping temperatures in the north of India, one is likely to find it impractical to stock prickly heat powders at home. Come March and much of South India will enter into summer season. In any case, prickly heat powders are one such product that come in handy all year round, as they come packed with anti-microbial properties. Such powders keep skin problems, arising from sweating and germs, at bay. Therefore, it is vital you always have access to such powders at home.



Some of the powders also help work as wound-healing agents. Besides, these powders keep one's kin dry and cool always. While their usage is more so during summer time, these powders do have a role to play in other seasons as well. Infused with cooling and soothing properties, such powders have gained prominence over the years for being a one-stop solution to fight against inflammation and skin infections.



So, regardless of what weather it is, prickly heat powders are a must-have product during all seasons. To help you zero in on such powders, we have prepared a list below for your perusal. Check it out.





1. Aiken Antibacterial prickley heat Talcum powder, 150gm

Made with the goodness of tea tree oil, it is super effective in providing relief against heat and skin rashes. This anti-bacterial formulation also helps offer protection against sweat and germs. It is infused with a mild, pleasant and a lingering fragrance which helps one keep in good spirits throughout the year.



2. Candid Prickly Heat Powder, 120g

This powder comes packed with anti-bacterial properties and, therefore, helps prevent skin problems arising from germs and sweating. It comes in super handy to soothe the skin against inflammation and itching. It absorbs sweat quickly and keeps skin dry and cool at all times. Suitable for normal skin types, this powder has a pleasant oriental musk fragrance.



3. Himalaya Baby Prickly Heat Powder, 200g

Formulated with the goodness of Yashada Bhasma, Neem and Khus grass, this powder has anti-microbial properties and can also be used as a wound-healing agent. It is a good pick to apply on kids, as it tried to keep skin infections and itching at bay. It keeps the skin of babies dry and soft at all times.



4. Clocip Advance Action Prickly Heat Powder

This advanced action formulation has a soothing impact on skin. This formulation has 1.5 times stronger long-lasting effect and comes packed with stronger cooling properties. It also provides protection against germs.



5. Dermi Cool Dermicool Prickly Heat Powder

This product from a trusted and popular brand has great cooling properties. It provides instant relief from prickly heat, itching and burning sensation. The unique bacteriostatic formulation is effecting in warding off bacterial growth and infection. Besides, it also keeps skin problems arising from germs and sweat at bay.



