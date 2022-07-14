Printed kurtas for men: Easy-breezy apparel that one can't get enough of 

Summary:
To look effortlessly cool and stylish, all that men have to do is don a printed kurta and they are good to go. An easy-breezy apparel, printed kurtas for men make a for a lovely Indian wear option that will look good on every man. Whether it is a Sunday outing with family or a brunch date, printed kurta will look strikingly good and refreshing too. In fact, for most men this is the go-to garment when in mood to keep the look simplistic, fuss-free and minimalistic. There is a sea of options available online. You will find dainty prints, high-quality and lightweight fabric, vibrant colours, stylish collar types and more.
On Wednesday, actor Aamir Khan was spotted in a beautiful printed kurta, looking every inch suave and smart. If you are searching for similar such apparel, then our list below will come in handy. Scroll down to take a look.
Shiwam Ethnix Printed Kurta Suit
Available in regular fit type, this printed kurta for men has a simplistic and charming appeal. It comes with a pajama too. Made of fine quality cotton fabric, this apparel is lightweight and breathable, which is what makes it ideal for summer wear. It is a fully handmade garment made by skilled artisans. You can rock this garment on family gatherings, casual events and so on.
See Designs Cotton Printed Straight Kurta
A regular fit kurta, this one is made from cotton fabric. An easy-breezy, lightweight and breathable apparel, it will look good on men, and how! Available in striking navy blue colour, it features a lovely and attractive print all over it. It ranks high on simplicity factor and will appeal to men from all age groups. Introduce this smart kurta to your wardrobe to amp up your style bar.
Amayra Cotton Printed Straight Kurta
This straight fit kurta for men has full sleeves and is made of fine quality cotton fabric. A stylish and simple garment featuring a nice print, it will make for a cool casual wear option. Whether it some festive function or a family gathering, you can wear this kurta to round off the look in style. And you will love the fabric since it is very soft and comfortable to wear.
Riyashree Cotton Long Kurta
This long kurta for men features iktat design and makes for a stunning traditional wear option. Made of 100% pure and fine quality cotton fabric, this one is ideal for summer. Men will simply love wearing this from time to time, thanks to its minimalistic appeal and grace. Besides, it is available in other colour and design options too.
Sojanya Printed Kurta
Attractive and graceful, this printed kurta for men will be an instant hit. It comes in three colour options and features a lovely design all over it. You will also get a white churidar along with set. Made from cotton blend fabric, this one comes with mandarin collar and full sleeves. It is available in regular fit and will look on men from all age groups.
|Printed kurta for men
|Price
Shiwam Ethnix Cotton Designer Printed Kurta suit
|₹699.00 - ₹899.00
|See Designs Cotton Regular Fit Printed Straight Kurta
|₹2,199.00
|Amayra Cotton Printed Straight Kurta
|₹549.00
|Riyashree Cotton Long Kurta
|₹1,699.00
|Sojanya Printed Kurta
|₹989.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.