Story Saved
New Delhi 39oCC
Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
New Delhi 39oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Printed kurtas for men: Easy-breezy apparel that one can't get enough of 

Printed kurtas for men: Easy-breezy apparel that one can't get enough of 

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 14, 2022 15:55 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Printed kurtas for men make for a stylish sartorial option. Include many of them in your collection to give your wardrobe a refreshing upgrade.  

product info
Printed kurta is an elegant Indian wear.

To look effortlessly cool and stylish, all that men have to do is don a printed kurta and they are good to go. An easy-breezy apparel, printed kurtas for men make a for a lovely Indian wear option that will look good on every man. Whether it is a Sunday outing with family or a brunch date, printed kurta will look strikingly good and refreshing too. In fact, for most men this is the go-to garment when in mood to keep the look simplistic, fuss-free and minimalistic. There is a sea of options available online. You will find dainty prints, high-quality and lightweight fabric, vibrant colours, stylish collar types and more.

On Wednesday, actor Aamir Khan was spotted in a beautiful printed kurta, looking every inch suave and smart. If you are searching for similar such apparel, then our list below will come in handy. Scroll down to take a look.

Shiwam Ethnix Printed Kurta Suit
Available in regular fit type, this printed kurta for men has a simplistic and charming appeal. It comes with a pajama too. Made of fine quality cotton fabric, this apparel is lightweight and breathable, which is what makes it ideal for summer wear. It is a fully handmade garment made by skilled artisans. You can rock this garment on family gatherings, casual events and so on.

cellpic
Shiwam Ethnix Men's Printed Cotton Kurta Pyjama Suit (Pink, 38)
55% off
899 1,999
Buy now

See Designs Cotton Printed Straight Kurta
A regular fit kurta, this one is made from cotton fabric. An easy-breezy, lightweight and breathable apparel, it will look good on men, and how! Available in striking navy blue colour, it features a lovely and attractive print all over it. It ranks high on simplicity factor and will appeal to men from all age groups. Introduce this smart kurta to your wardrobe to amp up your style bar.

cellpic
See Designs Men's Cotton Regular Fit Printed Straight Kurta [Navy Blue_XL]
55% off
989 2,199
Buy now

Amayra Cotton Printed Straight Kurta
This straight fit kurta for men has full sleeves and is made of fine quality cotton fabric. A stylish and simple garment featuring a nice print, it will make for a cool casual wear option. Whether it some festive function or a family gathering, you can wear this kurta to round off the look in style. And you will love the fabric since it is very soft and comfortable to wear.

cellpic
Amayra Men's Cotton Printed Straight Kurta (Blue,L)
73% off
549 1,999
Buy now

Riyashree Cotton Long Kurta
This long kurta for men features iktat design and makes for a stunning traditional wear option. Made of 100% pure and fine quality cotton fabric, this one is ideal for summer. Men will simply love wearing this from time to time, thanks to its minimalistic appeal and grace. Besides, it is available in other colour and design options too.

cellpic
Riyashree Cotton Men's Straight Long Kurta for Men Latest Traditional Ikat Pattern Design GR 001 XXL White
39% off
1,044 1,699
Buy now

Sojanya Printed Kurta
Attractive and graceful, this printed kurta for men will be an instant hit. It comes in three colour options and features a lovely design all over it. You will also get a white churidar along with set. Made from cotton blend fabric, this one comes with mandarin collar and full sleeves. It is available in regular fit and will look on men from all age groups.

cellpic
Sojanya (Since 1958) Men's Cotton Blend Pista Green Printed Kurta & White Churidar Pyjama Set
70% off
989 3,299
Buy now

Price of printed kurta for men at a glance:

Printed kurta for menPrice

Shiwam Ethnix Cotton Designer Printed Kurta suit

 699.00 -  899.00
See Designs Cotton Regular Fit Printed Straight Kurta 2,199.00
Amayra Cotton Printed Straight Kurta 549.00
Riyashree Cotton Long Kurta 1,699.00
Sojanya Printed Kurta 989.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Laptops under 55000: Top 10 picks
Kurtis for girls: All-season wear that look pretty on Indian girls and women
Hair removal cream for men: A painless and quick way to get rid of hair 
Top 10 smartwatches under 3000 to shop for today 
Hair packs deeply moisturise and smoothen strands
fashion FOR LESS