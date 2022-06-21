Printed leggings for women: A stylish activewear that ranks high on comfort

Summary:
There is no denying that what one wears to gym or workout sessions has a lot of impact on how well one is able to perform. It also impacts one's mood subconsciously. If you feel confident and comfortable wearing a certain apparel, then it tends to translate into how good you feel about yourself. For gym and activewear, printed leggings make for a good option. They come in various waistlines and lengths. There's a feel good factor about wearing printed leggings to your workout classes.
If you're looking for some celebrity style inspiration, then actor Rakul Preet's pictures from her outing on the International Yoga Day in a pair of printed leggings will definitely help. Leggings look cool and comfortable and are sure to make us all look out for similar options. Our list below includes some of our top picks in printed leggings. Scroll down to take a look.
Puma 7/8 Training Leggings
This pair of leggings from PUMA provides optimum comfort and a stylish fit. It is slightly above the ankle length and has a high waistline. Easy to wear, it is made from good-quality polyester fabric. Its deep orchid colour is nice and looks attractive. Perfect for your gym wear, you will love wearing this. Besides, it is a durable garment that will last your for years.
Harkhani Creation Leggings
Kickstarting your workout in this pair of leggings will always feel amazing. It has a slim fit and is made of good quality polyester fabric. Featuring an abstract print, these leggings will look good on you, and how! The fabric also has some percentage of spandex present in it, which makes it stretchy. It dries quickly and wicks moisture really fast, keeping you dry and comfortable for long durations. Besides, it has a mid waistline and can be worn all year round.
Lavanya Trends Leggings
This pair of printed leggings has a slim fit and a high waistline. Perfect for sportswear, working out wearing these leggings will prove to be a fun and comfortable experience. Made of 85% polyester and 15% spandex material, the fabric is both skin-friendly and stretchy. You can machine wash this garment. The fabric dries really fast, making it absolutely appropriate for activewear.
Cultsport Performance Tights
This pair of printed leggings is made of 80% polyester and 20% spandex fabrics. It has an anti-slip waistband that lets one perform at workout sessions comfortably and easily. The fabric is antimicrobial and breathable. It is non transparent and absorbs sweat really fast. Besides, this garment is available in a plethora of colour options and different prints. You will simply love this one.
Mogul Bold and Beautiful Collection Printed Leggings
This pair of leggings is something you can wear to every type of workout session - whether it is yoga, cardio, strength training etc. It has an eye-catching print and it is an ankle length garment. Its material composition is 92% polyester and 8% spandex that makes the fabric stretchy. The elastic waistband ensures you the leggings doesn't roll down after some time. Extremely comfortable and stylish pair of leggings, you will also find many colour options in it.
|Printed leggings
|Price
|Puma 7/8 Training Leggings
|₹1,999.00
|Harkhani Creation Leggings
|₹499.00 - ₹699.00
|Lavanya Trends Leggings
|₹999.00
|Cultsport Performance Tights
|₹900.00 - ₹1,739.00
|Mogul Bold and Beautiful Collection Printed Leggings
|₹2,199.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.