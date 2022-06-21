Printed leggings for women: A stylish activewear that ranks high on comfort

There is no denying that what one wears to gym or workout sessions has a lot of impact on how well one is able to perform. It also impacts one's mood subconsciously. If you feel confident and comfortable wearing a certain apparel, then it tends to translate into how good you feel about yourself. For gym and activewear, printed leggings make for a good option. They come in various waistlines and lengths. There's a feel good factor about wearing printed leggings to your workout classes.

If you're looking for some celebrity style inspiration, then actor Rakul Preet's pictures from her outing on the International Yoga Day in a pair of printed leggings will definitely help. Leggings look cool and comfortable and are sure to make us all look out for similar options. Our list below includes some of our top picks in printed leggings. Scroll down to take a look.

Puma 7/8 Training Leggings

This pair of leggings from PUMA provides optimum comfort and a stylish fit. It is slightly above the ankle length and has a high waistline. Easy to wear, it is made from good-quality polyester fabric. Its deep orchid colour is nice and looks attractive. Perfect for your gym wear, you will love wearing this. Besides, it is a durable garment that will last your for years.