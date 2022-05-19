Printed shirts for men make for stylish statement wear

The best way for men to keep their look simple, comfortable and supremely stylish is by opting for printed shirts. These shirts offer a lot of scope for experimentation. You can go for prints that are abstract, floral, paisley and more - there's literally a whole range of prints to choose from. While most men often opt for these shirts when going for holidaying or when stepping out casually, these shirts can also make for excellent office wear. Yes, truly speaking, you can and you must amp up your office wardrobe with printed shirts. We are certain you'll get a lot of 'wow, nice taste' from your colleagues and pals.

To help you in making a selection, we have put together some of the options in our list below. They are all made from good quality fabric and can be worn all year round in different ways - either underneath a jacket or sweater or as the main apparel. Scroll down to check out our picks.

Price of printed shirts for men at a glance: