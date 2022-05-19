Story Saved
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Printed shirts for men make for stylish statement wear

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 19, 2022 13:06 IST
Summary:

Stock in your wardrobe an eclectic collection of printed shirts. They make you look dapper-ready at all times. 

product info
Printed shirts look cool and chic on men.

The best way for men to keep their look simple, comfortable and supremely stylish is by opting for printed shirts. These shirts offer a lot of scope for experimentation. You can go for prints that are abstract, floral, paisley and more - there's literally a whole range of prints to choose from. While most men often opt for these shirts when going for holidaying or when stepping out casually, these shirts can also make for excellent office wear. Yes, truly speaking, you can and you must amp up your office wardrobe with printed shirts. We are certain you'll get a lot of 'wow, nice taste' from your colleagues and pals.

To help you in making a selection, we have put together some of the options in our list below. They are all made from good quality fabric and can be worn all year round in different ways - either underneath a jacket or sweater or as the main apparel. Scroll down to check out our picks.

Price of printed shirts for men at a glance:

Printed shirts for menPrice
Men's Printed Shirts 579.00
Destiny Fashion Casual Shirt 299.00 -  399.00
Maniac Casual Shirt 449.00
Mentific Shirt 433.00 -  499.00
Diverse Casual Shirts 609.00 -  769.00


Men's Printed Shirts

This slim fit shirt is available in three vibrant colours - green, pink and yellow. All of them feature stunning prints on them. Simple and elegant, it makes for a cool men's wear. The fabric it is made from is 100% cotton that is soft to touch and breathable too in summer.

cellpic
Men's 100% Cotton Regular Fit Printed Shirts (M, Green)
42% off
Rs 579 Rs 999
Buy now

Destiny Fashion Casual Shirt

Love abstract prints? Well. then this one is for you. It has a high collar and short sleeves. Made from a blend of cotton (80%) and polyester (20%) fabrics, this shirt makes for an absolutely stunning wear. When going for holidays, you must pack this shirt, because it is high on comfort and cool factors.

cellpic
Destiny Fashion Men's Regular Fit Shirt (Green_Print_42_Dark Green_42)
80% off
Rs 399 Rs 1,999
Buy now

Maniac Casual Shirt

This slim fit shirt features a cool and vibrant floral pattern. Available in three colours, it is both comfortable to wear and stylish to look at. The vibe of the shirt is easy-breezy and you'll love to live in this one. Made of 100% cotton fabric, it can be machine washed.

cellpic
Maniac Men's Printed Halfsleeve Navy Slim Fit Casual Shirt -M_Navy Blue_Medium
64% off
Rs 449 Rs 1,249
Buy now

Mentific Shirt

This half sleeves shirt comes infused with soothing colours and a peppy print. It has half sleeves and is made of lycra and spandex fabrics. The fabric is skin-friendly and stretchy too. It comes in a regular fit and is available in many prints and designs. It is recommended to hand wash this garment.

cellpic
Mentific® Digital Print Lycra Half Sleeve Multi Designs Shirt for Men (X-Large, Sky Blue Leaves Printed)
50% off
Rs 499 Rs 999
Buy now

Diverse Casual Shirts

Made from blended fabric with 60% cotton and 40% linen, this shirt will make for a lovely introduction to your wardrobe. It features a very cool floral print. A simple and stylish apparel, chances are you'll get a lot of ‘from where did you get this one’ kind of questions from your friends and family.

cellpic
Diverse Men's Floral Slim Casual Shirts (DCMCF20SC19L31-3249A_Off-White_L White1 L)
70% off
Rs 609 Rs 1,999
Buy now

