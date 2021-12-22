Puffer jackets are time tested and a beloved winterwear for a reason

Puffer jackets are the beloved winterwear for many of us for a reason. They look trendy and uber cool. They are also very effective in keeping one cosy and warm. It is one of the fail-safe winter outerwear that eliminates the need of layering up. Therefore, owning one is a must.



From celebrities to commoners, almost everyone swears by puffer jackets to beat the winter chill. They can be worn on casual outings and fancy dinners too. Also, it is a smart investment too, as it is very durable and last many seasons. It is one winterwear, which is time tested and very much repeatable.



So, if you dread shivering from the winter chill and want to feel comfortable at all times, then puffer jacket is for you. We have picked out some amazing puffer jackets for you which are available in a range of colours. Scroll down, go through our list and take your pick. Happy shopping.







1. Blaq Ash Men's Solid Jacket

This puffer jacket comes with a removable hoodie and has a warm fur lining that ensures one feels warm and cosy at all times. This jacket is available in a range of stunning colours to ace the fashion game this winter season. You can machine wash this jacket which comes with a zipper in front.



2. Amazon Brand - Symbol mens Quilted jacket

This regular fit puffer jacket for men is available in quite a few colour variants. You are likely to feel spoilt for choice. The material used is synthetic. It comes with long sleeves and a zipper in the front. Also, it is best-suited to get it dry cleaned only. You will also find pockets in the front to keep your hands warm and to carry the essentials, if any.



3. Red Tape Men's Casual Jacket

This puffer jacket comes with a non-removable hoodie. The filling done in this jacket is 100% polyester, the lining too is 100% polyester, whereas the material used in the shell is 100% nylon. It makes for a stylish wear and also is effective at keeping the winter chill at bay. It is best recommended to machine wash this piece of garment. You must also check out the colour variants of this jacket.



4. Qube By Fort Collins Men's Jacket

The material used in the making of this jacket is 100% nylon. It has long sleeves and offers regular fit. It is recommended to hand wash this puffer jacket. It keeps one warm and one does not need to layer up too much when wearing this. Also, it is available in many colour variants, all of which are warm and soothing.



