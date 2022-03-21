Quick dry T-shirts are perfect as your gym or exercise wear, see options

There can be many reasons for using quick dry T-shirts. Imagine you are a regular at the gym. While you are busy doing your various routines, your T-shirt is drenched with sweat. You may not realise it then, but with the AC on and with a wet T-shirt on, you may head for a serious bout of cold. The best option in such a scenario is to opt for a quick dry T-shirt that dries super fast.

Even in punishing Indian summer months, opting for one such T-shirt can help. While it is a fact that in the summers wearing breathable fabric is the best and cotton is the best option we know. However, cotton doesn't dry fast and hence isn't always comfortable. Hence, going in for quick dry T-shirt is a viable option.

If we have convinced you then Amazon is a great place to begin your search. We have curated a list for you – some are big brands and others are fairly lesser known brands. Take a look.

This T-shirt is available in multiple colours, names include DGrey Melange, Indigo Melange, LGrey Melange, Navy Melange and Teal Melange. Its size starts from medium and goes up to 4XL. This T-shirt doesn’t cling to your body during workout - this is a 100% polyester knitted T-shirt that keeps you dry even after heavy exercise. The fabric is breathable and ‘instadry’ that keeps you dry all day. Fabric doesn’t loose its shape and colour even after 1000 washes. Hand wash this garment.

This T-shirt is made from a soft and lightweight fabric that ensures better air ventilation for all-day comfort and physical activity. It has moisture-wicking knit that keeps your skin cool and dry. It is designed for dissipating heat easily and preventing odour. It is designed for all types of body shapes - not too tight, or not too loose.

This T-shirt is available in two different prints - black and navy. It is made of 100% polyester and uses ‘swift dry’ technology which draws perspiration and keeps you cool and dry. The antibacterial technology keeps you odour-free.

This T-shirt is available in different colours namely dark grey, black, green, light grey, navy blue and white. It is available in a slim fit type. The fabric is made with 100% ‘dry fit’ material.

