Quilted jackets: Your ultimate style and comfort partner this winter

The colder months of winter are here. Now is the time when many women opt for layering themselves with piles of clothes in an effort to stay warm. But, that's irritating, isn't it? Too many clothes means double work of laundering them. Well, to escape the all-too-tedious work of layering oneself up, we have a perfect alternative for you. We have quilted jackets for women on our mind. These jackets are made of fine and durable material that will last you many seasons. They are easy to wear, lightweight and very warm. Throw on this jacket and be sure that you are safe from the severe winter chill. They come zipper and pockets in the front, and fur hoodies, too. Besides ensuring that you are comfortable and cosy, these jackets make for an ultimate stylish wear to don in winters.So, are you ready to amp up your style quotient this winter? Then scroll down and take a look at some of the best picks of quilted jackets for women. Happy shopping!1. Qube By Fort Collins Women's Cape Jacket

Crafted from 100% nylon, this long sleeves hooded jacket is made by skilled craftsmen. It looks chic, and beats severe winter chill by keeping you very warm and cosy. It can be easily washed with hands, and comes with two pockets in the front. Available in quite a few striking colours, you can choose one which goes best with your personality. It features a zipper in the front and a hoodie with fur.2. Cazibe Women Women's Jacket

This quilted jacket is made from 100% nylon and available in many striking solid colours. It sports two pockets and a zipper in the front, and a fur hoodie to give you proper protection. It is best recommended to hand wash this piece of garment. It is easy to wear, and the made from a premium-quality fabric. 3. Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Quilted

This quilted jacket is made from 100% polyester. It sports a fur hoodie with drawstrings attached, which makes it even more comfortable to wear as per one's convenience. Available in many fun, vibrant and warm colours, it will help you make a fashion statement and at the same time keep you adequately warm and cosy. This regular fit jacket comes with a zipper at the front. It is best recommended to get this dry cleaned.4. Mia Fashion Women Regular Hooded Beige Winter jacket

It sports a quite distinct design which makes this jacket stand out compared to others. The rich texture detailing enhances the personality of the wearer and help them make a style statement on the go. It is durable and made of polyester fabric. Besides offering a regular fit, it ensures to keep the winter chill at bay. It is warm and easy to wear. The best part is you can wear this jacket on casual as well as semi-formal outings and be sure that you are giving everyone fashion inspiration. It is best to get it dry cleaned. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

