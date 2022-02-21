Ramp up style quotient in flared denims just like Kareena Kapoor. See top picks

High on style and comfort, flared jeans or pants with a relaxed and loose fit type make for great apparel. Laidback and casual, these bottom wear ooze oomph, and how! Actor Kareena Kapoor is often spotted in a pair of relaxed fit flared denim jeans, looking all stunning and well-kempt. On Sunday too, she was spotted in a light blue pair of such denims in Bandra. She rounded off the look with a matching denim shirt, white sneakers and a neat bun, serving so many others with major style inspiration.Amazon has many such options available on its platform. To save you time, we have rounded up a few of our favourites in the list below. The fabric of the listed apparel is soft and smooth and, therefore, they make for ideal comfort wear. It's time to ramp up your style game with these high-waist and relaxed fit jeans. So, scroll down and get shopping.1. SISNEY Women High Rise Flared Jeans

This loose fit and high-waist flared jeans is made of denim fabric. It has a relaxed fit and very comfortable to wear. Available in many colours, this denim jeans makes for a cool pick. It can be machine washed. 2. AKA CHIC Women's Relaxed Jeans

This pair of jeans has a relaxed fit and is made of 100% cotton fabric. It has four pockets and has an ankle length. A comfort apparel, this pair of jeans is available in a slightly dark blue colour and looks very stylish and trendy. Besides, it is machine washable too. 3. Miss Chase Women's Denim Flared Pants

This pair of high-rise denim pants has a regular fit and is made of denim fabric (78%), polyester (21%) and elastane (1%). It comes in a gorgeous light blue colour. A stylish wear, it can machine washed.4. KOTTY Women's High Rise Jeans

This pair of high rise jeans has a loose fit and is made from the blend of cotton and lycra fabrics. It has an ankle length and is machine washable. You must also check out the other colour variants this pajeans is available in. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

