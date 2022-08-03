Red Tape shoes for men offer great quality at affordable price

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
If you’re a man who’s looking for a brand whose shoes are price-friendly and known for their good quality material, then Red Tape is the brand one should check out. There’s a huge variety available in this brand for men and the latter is likely to feel spoilt for choice. High on comfort and style, you can find everything in this brand from moccasins, sneakers, formal shoes, walking shoes to sports shoes. An important fashion accessory, shoes have the potential to amp up the overall look. Another thing to look for when buying shoes is the durability aspect. Most products from the said brand are made using fine quality material and are thus also durable.
We have some products shortlisted for you in our list below. You will find an eclectic mix of footwear options and some have colour options too to choose from. To take a closer look, scroll down.
Red Tape Leather Moccasin
Easy to wear and comfortable, this pair of moccasins from Red Tape is available in a stylish black colour. The design is simple and attractive, and the comfort factor of these moccasins is top notch. You can wear these with traditional as well as western attire to ace the overall look. The upper material is made of good quality leather and the sole is made of thermoplastic elastomers.
Red Tape Sports Shoes
This pair of sports shoes from Red Tape will appeal to the style sensibility of men from different age groups. Available in navy colour, this one has a sole made from ethylene vinyl acetate and its upper material is made from flyknit (material made up of strong yet lightweight strands of yarn) fabric. A cool and smart footwear option, it will definitely amp up the look of every man, and how!
Red Tape Walking Shoes
This pair of walking shoes from Red Tape is something men would instantly like. It has a cool and sporty appeal to it and is made from top notch material. Comfortable to wear and durable, this lightweight pair of shoes has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate. Besides, it is available in three colour variants - black, navy and white.
Red Tape Derby Shoe
Throw on this pair of shoes on a formal attire and see how your look will amp up. Its sole is made of thermoplastic elastomers and it comes with a heel height of an inch. Available in black colour, this pair looks chic and stylish. The upper material of the shoes is made from fine quality leather material. It is a must buy.
Red Tape Sneaker
This pair of sneakers from Red Tape looks sporty and smart. Its sole is made of rubber and it has a medium shoe width. It comes with a lace-up closure and is available in two colours - black and white. The upper material of these shoes is made of synthetic. It can easily become a favourite footwear option of men and make for a decent addition to your collection.
|Shoes
|Price
|Red Tape Leather Moccasin
|₹1,724.00
|Red Tape Sports Shoes
|₹1,224.00
|Red Tape Walking Shoes
|₹1,470.00 - ₹4,899.00
|Red Tape Derby Shoe
|₹6,799.00
|Red Tape Sneaker
|₹1,149.00 - ₹1,379.00
