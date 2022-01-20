Republic Day 2022 sale: Grab beautiful kurta sets at huge discounts

Clothes are a very personal matter. One likes to see the fit and fall of the garment physically, in a trial room of a mall or at your favourite neighbourhood clothing store.

However, with the coming online e-commerce platforms, shopping for clothes has undergone a huge change. Even those who are hesitant about such new-age purchases should consider these points - all clothes' pages come with a size chart, so one can easily see which size suits you. In any case, even when one purchases a garment, receives it and finds that the fit is not as per her desire, these platforms allow for an exchange within a period of time.

Prices at a glance:

Product Price INDO ERA Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurta ₹ 499.00 Om Sai Latest Creation Women's Ruby Rayon Foil Printed Long Anarkali Kurti New Selection 2021 ₹ 389.00 GoSriKi Women's Cotton Anarkali Kurta with Palazzo ₹ 439.00 Rajnandini Women's Blue Coloured Pure Cambric Cotton Floral Printed Kurta Set With Dupatta ₹ 1,234.00

Clothes are a very personal matter. One likes to see the fit and fall of the garment physically, in a trial room of a mall or at your favourite neighbourhood clothing store.

However, with the coming online e-commerce platforms, shopping for clothes has undergone a huge change. Even those who are hesitant about such newage purchases should consider these points - all clothes' pages come with a size chart, so one can easily see which size suits you. In any case, even when one purchases a garment, receives it and finds that the fit is not as per her desire, these platforms allow for an exchange within a period of time.

|#+|

So, shopping for clothes is now really easy and convenient. If you are convinced then Amazon is a great place to buy clothes. What's more that now is a good time as there are huge discounts on kurta sets. These include a kurta and salwar or chudidar or leggings. Some come with a dupatta too.

While summers are a way off, it makes tremendous sense to invest in few well before the season changes as you can get massive discounts.

1) INDO ERA Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurta

B07ZBZWC4B

This charming cotton kurta is patterned in the Anarkali style. It is available online in six different colour-and-print combinations. It is versatile kurta and can be paired with leggings, palazzos or cigarette pants. The kurta comes with three-quarter sleeves and has a V-neck style. Its hemline is flared with slits. It can be hand washed.

2) Om Sai Latest Creation Women's Ruby Rayon Foil Printed Long Anarkali Kurti New Selection 2021



B08QZ3CW7Y

This pretty Anarkali kurta is available in five different solid colours. The charming bit about this kurta is that you can wear it like a western-style dress as well. This is so as it comes without a side slit. You don't need to wear a leggings or salwar below it. This knee-length kurta is made of rayon and has half sleeve length for its arms.

3) GoSriKi Women's Cotton Anarkali Kurta with Palazzo

B082Q2VTYY

This lovely Anarkali style printed kurta with a matching palazzo is definitely worthy of purchase. Available in a sky blue colour, this cotton garment can be hand washed. This straight fit and ankle length kurta-palazzo set is available from sizes from small to double XL.

4) Rajnandini Women's Blue Coloured Pure Cambric Cotton Floral Printed Kurta Set With Dupatta

B09BZNNK63

This is yet another charming kurta-palazzo and dupatta set that you should definitely consider. This garment has been made from Cambric cotton (top), pure cotton (bottom) and dupatta (cotton) and can be worn for office, an informal party or a family lunch or dinner. The kurta is styled in the Anarkali A-line pattern, while the bottom is a regular straight palazzo pant. It kurta features extensive gotta-patti work.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON