Rings for girls come in eclectic and trendy designs, are lightweight too      

Summary:
No matter what a woman's age, the one passion that never leaves her is jewellery. Tastes can, of course, vary but what is universal is the longing for a piece of jewellery. This has been the case for centuries; a look at old paintings and sculptures will all show women have adorned themselves with dainty jewellery pieces from time immemorial. However, with the advent of modern era, the nature of adornment has undergone a sea change. Indic culture has always been about heavy adornment; actually our wedding finery is all about following tradition. So heavy necklaces, bangles, earrings, etc are favoured. In modern sensibilities however, less is more - so out goes heavy jewellery and in comes lightweight, hardly visible pieces of adornments. Of them, rings are a easy favourite for all as they are effortless to wear, easy to handle and looks amazing.
Also in olden times, gold was the most preferred metal; today it is the era of imitation jewellery. If at all people opt for gold, it is usually 14- or 18-carat gold. More youthful designs, more West-inspired patterns, more lightweight metal is the order of the day. If you are keen on buying rings, then Amazon is a good place to begin your search. We have put together a list that you will find useful. See here.
I Jewels 18K Rhodium Plated Finger Ring For Women and Girls
This ring, cut in the classic solitaire diamond pattern, is available with three different coloured crystal setting - white, red and green. This ring comes with intricate polish that creates glorious reflections and adds to a luxurious look. This stylish and trendy ring is perfect for all occasions. It is an ideal gift for Valentine, birthday or anniversary. It is a skin friendly product, free from nickel and lead.
Yellow Chimes Oxidised Rings For Women
This silver oxidized ring is traditional in design and royal in look. With elaborate mirror work and exquisite craftsmanship, this is a perfect choice of those of us who love rich look but more in a casual style. The makers says that these rings have been created with strict quality control and they are anti-allergy in character. They are also nickel- and lead-free and so safe for skin. It works well as a gifting idea too.
Shining Diva Boho Midi Finger Rings For Girls And Women
This is a set of nine Boho midi finger crystal rings. All of them come in golden colour. Trendy and stylish, this set of rings is sure to set you apart from the rest. They will display your class and taste in things. You can use them both as casual wear as well as party wear. It is not necessary to wear all of them at one go; you can mix and match and create you own magic. You should keep it in air tight pouch for it to retain its look and appearance.
Jewels Galaxy Love Collection Ring For Women
This charming ring in available in four design variants, each better than the other. Made using Zirconia crystals, this is brass ring with three layer advanced micro silver plating, done in Germany. What's more is that it is an adjustable ring; so size is hardly a concern. This too makes for an amazing gift for birthday, wedding or anniversary.
Vembley Gold Plated Ring For Women and Girls
This gold-plated ring is everything women love. With its delicate butterfly design, its dull purple coloured crystal and feminine look, women are sure to fall in love with this ring. Its design is such that it can be considered - vintage, trendy and bohemian - all at the same time. With its classy yet trendy look, you are sure to stand out in a crowd. It is an ideal Valentine's Day or anniversary gift for the woman you love.
|Product
|Price
|I Jewels 18K Rhodium Plated Finger Ring for Women and Girls
|₹1,999.00
|Yellow Chimes Oxidised Rings For Women
|₹1,499.00
|Shining Diva Boho Midi Finger Rings For Girls And Women
|₹1,499.00
|Jewels Galaxy Love Collection Ring For Women
|₹1,999.00
|Vembley Gold Plated Ring For Women and Girls
|₹1,999.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.